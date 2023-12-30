Home » ‘Christmas in Company’ Program: Bringing Joy to Seniors in Castilla-La Mancha
Health

‘Christmas in Company’ Program: Bringing Joy to Seniors in Castilla-La Mancha

by admin
‘Christmas in Company’ Program: Bringing Joy to Seniors in Castilla-La Mancha

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha is introducing the ‘Christmas in Company’ program, called ‘No Elderly Alone’, with the collaboration of the ACESCAM network of residences for seniors. The program aims to combat loneliness among the elderly during the Christmas season.

The general director of Senior Citizens, Alba Rodriguez, announced that the program currently has 180 participants, 20 more than the previous year. Of these, 50 have opted to spend Christmas in residential centers, while 130 have requested volunteers to visit their homes and provide company.

The participants are spread across the provinces, with 10 in Albacete, 26 in Ciudad Real, 20 in Cuenca, one in Guadalajara, and three in Toledo. Additionally, 44 people in Ciudad Real, 17 in Cuenca, and 68 in Toledo are receiving company and assistance in their own homes.

The program, which is free for participants over 60 years old and people with disabilities living with their parents, will run from December 22 to January 7, 2024, and there is still time for interested individuals to sign up.

The ‘Christmas in Company’ campaign offers two options for assistance: senior citizens can be received in ACESCAM residences for the entire Christmas period or for designated days, or volunteers can provide company, home-delivered food, and activities in the homes of participants.

Alba Rodriguez commended ACESCAM for their collaboration in the campaign, stating, “We not only open the doors of the residences, but also those of our hearts to share a moment of company with the elderly during these Christmas periods.”

See also  Discovered the gene that determines the risk of heart attack. « Medicine in the Library

For those who wish to participate in the ‘Christmas in Company’ program, they can contact the general secretary of ACESCAM at telephone numbers 926501069 and 685837743, or via email at acescam@acescam.org.

You may also like

what can happen to hypochondriacs according to science

How a Ukrainian boy can live on

PRESIDENT – Feta President DOP 200g

Put a clove of garlic in your mouth...

Not every year again…

President Giammattei Highlights Achievements in Education, Security, and...

“Important commitment to health, more resources to enhance...

Covid, the obligation to wear a mask has...

The WHO warns of the renewed spread of...

Winter Surges and Survival: California Coast and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy