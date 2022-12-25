He will spend part of Christmas in the gym but the spiker of Taranto Prism jewelengaged tomorrow evening at the PalaMazzola at 18 against Cisterna (7th in the standings), Erik Loeppky he will have his wife and 9-month-old son next to him.

“I am happy they are with me. It’s tough being thousands of miles from home. Having them next to me is all that matters to me” – says the Canadian hammer-receiver who won’t be very talkative during the interview but will express important concepts, concentrated in a few sentences.

What do you think of this Superlega season? Is it more competitive than the previous two you faced with the shirts of Ravenna and Padova?

“This year the Superlega is really very tough. This is my third season in Italy and I respect my other experiences, this season, there is a higher technical rate from the first to the last team”.

Your recent performances have been very positive (with Lube, in the last match, he scored 21 points, finishing with an excellent 73% efficiency in attack, ndc). Do you think you have improved technically and tactically thanks to the work done with coach Di Pinto?

“I think I’ve improved a lot with the coach this year; I like how he trains the group and like in the gym, during training he pushes me more and more to do better”.

What does the Prisma Taranto Jewel need to improve on?

“We still have ample room for growth as a team. The biggest issue for me is learning how to keep the same performance for the whole game, from start to finish.

How important is the next match against Cisterna for you?

“Anyway, this week we worked very hard in the gym and with great concentration. We want to play a great match and return to success.”.

One last question, what do you think of Taranto? How are you doing?

“A very beautiful city. My family and I love our location in San Vito. I find it incredible to be close to the sea and enjoy its beauty.”