It will be a special Christmas, different from usual, for the girls of Itas Trentino. After a rest eve, in fact, on Sunday 25 December Stefano Saja’s troop will return to the gym in the afternoon to carry out a technical-tactical session at Sanbàpolis in view of the home match scheduled for Tuesday 27 December at 17 with the leaders Valsabbina Millenium Brescia. A very important match for the standings, seen in the challenge valid for the first day of the return round of the Regular Season, the first two of the class will compete: Brescia in fact leads the ranking with its 28 points, four more than the gialloblù, determined to try to avenge the defeat in the first leg in Montichiari in what was the absolute debut in women’s Serie A2 of the Via Trener club. Even on Boxing Day, the eve of the match, Itas Trentino will return to the gym for one last workout, excluding finishing, before the clash at the top.

«The start of the season was undoubtedly complicated but we were very good at making up for it and growing along the way, managing to put on a long series of victories that allowed us to move up the standings to second place – has explained Silvia Fondriestcentre-back and captain of Itas Trentino – . Immediately after Christmas we will be awaited by a very demanding and stimulating challenge against the league leaders Brescia: the hope is that many fans will follow us in this stage of our journey to try to give us an extra push towards what would be a truly prestigious success ».