Christmas sweets: how to recognize the lightest ones

Christmas is upon us and the time has come to think about the kings of this holiday: desserts. To give as a gift or to share to savor the taste of tradition, panettone, pandoro, nougat and dehydrated fruit are inevitable on our tables. Be careful, however, because among sumptuous doughs, sugars and decorations with these preparations It’s easy to overcount calories. So, what are the lightest Christmas desserts?

“The advice is to indulge in some indulgence, but without exaggerating,” says the doctor Sara Elisabetta Cordara, nutritional biologist specialized in human food science and expert in nutrition and sports integration. In this regard it is useful know the nutritional characteristics of the most common sweetsto avoid adding too much fat to lunches and dinners, which these days are never light.

Light Christmas desserts: nougat has a high calorie content

Nougat is a very tasty dessert but its high calorie content forces us to moderate its consumption. «My advice is to eat it a small piece of 20-30 grams at the end of meals, without associating it with other sweets. It is also excellent as a snack, perhaps accompanied by a bitter coffee.” Be careful if you are diabetic because it contains a lot of sugar but also if you are intolerant to eggs or nuts, because inside there are egg whites and pistachios or hazelnuts. «There are, however, several products suitable for celiacs on the market», reassures Dr. Cordara.

Is a slice of pandoro or panettone better?



In the classic version panettone is one of the least caloric desserts. «Despite being very nutritious because it consists mostly of milk, butter, margarine and egg yolks, the Milanese dessert has 360 calories per 100 grams of product. Which isn’t a lot for a dessert. Pandoro, for example, provides 450 calories in the same quantity and in the cream-enriched versions it never drops below 500 calories.” So choose what you prefer without exaggerating with the slices and accompanying creams.

Light Christmas desserts: dates and walnuts have excellent nutritional properties



«With the same quantity, a walnut provides 35 calories, a date only 23. Both have excellent nutritional properties: the datesin fact, they are an excellent source of mineral saltsThe recommended portion is 2-3 fruits per day. Walnuts, however, should not be demonized: they are very good for you because they containhigh percentage Of good fats (about 60 percent). It’s fine to eat about 30-40 g per day (about 3).”

Dried fruit after dinner does not make you fat

The term dried fruit includes: both dried sugary fruit (such as apricots, figs, raisins and prunes), both those in shell, also defined as “oily” (such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios), and oily seeds (such as sunflower seeds). , pumpkin and sesame). «Eaten after dinner it doesn’t make you fat but must replace the fresh fruit. A serving is approx 40 grams per dayweighed already shelled”.

Glazed chestnuts: the non-superare dose



«The recommended quantity of marron glacés is 4-5 per day. Everything then depends on how much sugar is added during preparation. If you want a slightly lighter recipe, it’s better to make them at home and not buy them!

Butter is healthier than margarine

«Considering the composition of both products, the manufacturing processes and the nutritional properties, we can state that the burro, at the same doses, is healthier. It contains natural vitamins and proteins which are not contained in margarine. However, they are two foods to be consumed in moderation because the calories of butter and margarine are comparable: in 100 grams of product, butter contains 758 calories, margarine 760″.

