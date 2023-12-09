Christmas Wonderland: A Festive Walk Along the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Strip Christmas walk is a festive way to add sparkle to your workout routine

If you’re looking to add a little holiday cheer to your workout routine, taking a walk along the Las Vegas Strip could be the perfect solution. Not only will you get a good workout in, but you’ll also be treated to some of the most clever and stylish Christmas decorations in the city’s famous casinos.

Last weekend, a couple took a 17,000-step stroll along the Strip, making stops at Bellagio, The Venetian, Wynn Las Vegas, Aria, and The Shops at Crystals. They recommend an early morning start to avoid crowds and ensure you get the most out of your festive walk.

The Bellagio Conservatory is a must-see, with this year’s Christmas theme being Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker”. Giant nutcracker soldiers, a sleeping Clara, and a 30-foot-tall evil mouse king are just some of the delightful sights you’ll encounter in the conservatory. And it’s worth taking a look inside the nearby luxury stores too, where you’ll find some equally impressive window displays.

Moving north along the Strip, visitors can expect to see beautiful Christmas decorations at The Venetian and Wynn Las Vegas. At Wynn, there are whimsical winter village scenes and vibrant evergreen floral displays to enjoy.

The walk culminates at The Shops at Crystals, where you’ll find a 55-foot Christmas tree decorated with 5,000 Swarovski ornaments. The intricate snowflake-shaped crystals on the tree make for a truly breathtaking sight.

After a full day of walking and taking in the magical sights of the Strip, the couple ended their journey with 17,000 steps and some well-deserved rest. A Christmas walk down the Strip is not only a great way to get some exercise, but also a fantastic opportunity to appreciate the effort and creativity that goes into making Las Vegas a world-famous destination.