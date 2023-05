Christopher Daum he has been hospitalized for a few days in the intensive care unit of one of the New York hospitals. The 68-year-old German coach publicly announced he was suffering from cancer in October. In his long career, Daum has coached Cologne, Stuttgart (with which he won the Bundesliga 30 years ago), Eintracht, Bayer Leverkusen and Fenerbahce. His last experience was as coach of the Romania national team.