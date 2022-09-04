Home Health Chrome computer version exposed zero-day vulnerability exploited! Google urgently releases fix – Free e-Newsletter 3C Technology
Health

Chrome computer version exposed zero-day vulnerability exploited! Google urgently releases fix – Free e-Newsletter 3C Technology

by admin
Chrome computer version exposed zero-day vulnerability exploited! Google urgently releases fix – Free e-Newsletter 3C Technology

(Picture / Retrieved from Google’s official website)

Computer users using the Chrome browser, update as soon as possible! Google recently released the latest version of Chrome “105.0.5195.102” to desktop users on the three major platforms of Windows, Mac and Linux to urgently repair a high-risk security vulnerability code-named CVE-2022-3075.

Since the vulnerability was reported to Google by anonymous security personnel, it has been widely exploited, and Google immediately released a repair version, calling on computer version Chrome users to manually update to the latest version as soon as possible.

According to the security bulletin released by Google’s official blog, it can only be known that it is related to the cross-platform Mojo architecture, and does not disclose too many vulnerabilities or attack details. If you haven’t updated to the latest version of Chrome, it may cause the URL link to be wrong or restricted.

According to statistics from foreign media Bleeping Computer, this is the sixth zero-day vulnerability that Google has patched that has been exploited since January 2022 this year.

Chrome has released a security update for the browser’s desktop version “105.0.5195.102”. (Picture / Screenshot of the computer version)

Manually check the operation mode of the Chrome browser version, taking Windows desktop as an example, as follows:

Windows users, after opening the Chrome browser on the computer, click the “…” icon at the top left of the screen, the function menu appears, and then slide to the bottom “Settings” option; the last one in the list on the far left of the setting page The option “About Chrome”, click it, you can perform a manual quick update.

See also  Google: Building artificial intelligence based on a neural network modeled on the human brain still fails to identify the essence of content-INSIDE

After the upgrade is complete, press the “Restart” button to complete. Restart the Chrome browser, click “Settings” > “About Chrome”, the page description will show that Google Chrome is currently the latest version “105.0.5195.102”.

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method



You may also like

PlayStation is absent from Tokyo Game Show again,...

Mysterious pneumonia in Argentina, there is the fourth...

iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2:...

Splatoon 3 Completed Trial Edition｜10 New Elements for...

The vegetarian diet for weight loss that is...

iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2:...

Covid, Centaurus is no more resistant to antibodies...

“19 degrees at home is good, it also...

“Here are the shots to kill opponents with...

Cancer Symptoms: Here’s What To Watch For According...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy