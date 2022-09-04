(Picture / Retrieved from Google’s official website)

Computer users using the Chrome browser, update as soon as possible! Google recently released the latest version of Chrome “105.0.5195.102” to desktop users on the three major platforms of Windows, Mac and Linux to urgently repair a high-risk security vulnerability code-named CVE-2022-3075.

Since the vulnerability was reported to Google by anonymous security personnel, it has been widely exploited, and Google immediately released a repair version, calling on computer version Chrome users to manually update to the latest version as soon as possible.

Please read on…

According to the security bulletin released by Google’s official blog, it can only be known that it is related to the cross-platform Mojo architecture, and does not disclose too many vulnerabilities or attack details. If you haven’t updated to the latest version of Chrome, it may cause the URL link to be wrong or restricted.

According to statistics from foreign media Bleeping Computer, this is the sixth zero-day vulnerability that Google has patched that has been exploited since January 2022 this year.

Chrome has released a security update for the browser’s desktop version “105.0.5195.102”. (Picture / Screenshot of the computer version)

Manually check the operation mode of the Chrome browser version, taking Windows desktop as an example, as follows:

Windows users, after opening the Chrome browser on the computer, click the “…” icon at the top left of the screen, the function menu appears, and then slide to the bottom “Settings” option; the last one in the list on the far left of the setting page The option “About Chrome”, click it, you can perform a manual quick update.

After the upgrade is complete, press the “Restart” button to complete. Restart the Chrome browser, click “Settings” > “About Chrome”, the page description will show that Google Chrome is currently the latest version “105.0.5195.102”.

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method







