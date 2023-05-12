Chronic fatigue, the invisible disabling pathology

Little is said about it and it is difficult to diagnose, for this reason it is often defined as “invisible”, in reality for all patients who suffer from CFS/ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), life literally changes. It is a serious and disabling pathology, which presents symptoms highlighted by extreme fatigue not justified by the activities performed, accompanied by headaches, pain in the lymph nodes, memory and concentration problems, difficulty finding the right word, sore throat, fever and changes in thermoregulation as well as musculoskeletal pain.

concrete actions

To help understand this pathology, explain its causes and possible solutions, May 12th occurs International CFS/ME Sick Day. In this context theCFS Patient Association (AMCFS), which has always been at the forefront of scientific dissemination and support for patients and their families, intends to turn the spotlight on the pathology, in particular on two fundamental aspects: scientific research and information and the importance of medical examinations and related objective examination.

For this reason, two EMC conferences were sponsored: one in September in Palermo and one in October in Venice, the first on the debate on the causes and mechanisms of the phenomenon of molecular mimicry which could explain various pathologies such as CFS/ME and LONG COVID organized by AMCFS which will see the members of the Scientific Committee of the association as speakers, together with local and foreign experts. The second, sponsored by AMCFS, will deal with the importance of physical examination, specifically the neurological one.

What does the pathology involve?

It is a disease which, in addition to the enormous physical discomfort, creates a strong negative impact on the social life of the patients, who reduce their lifestyle to a minimum, dosing their energies, up to the serious level of enticement and the total lack of autonomy. From here it is possible to understand not only the state of the patient but also of the family that is involved.

It affects women more, for this reason it is considered a gender disease, which impacts on the productive life period, but can also affect children and adolescents, making the course of studies even primary impossible, with the consequences of both learning and sociality. The seriousness of the pathology and its multiple repercussions, after decades of invisibility even with respect to other rare pathologies, have enjoyed discrete visibility with the advent of Covid especially with Long Covid considered to be superimposable to CFS/ME.

In fact, both conditions are aggravated by viral infections and present similar symptoms. This international day therefore assumes great importance, to draw attention to this type of disabling disease, which collides with the serious difficulty of being recognized, and above all understood, even in the medical field. Patients often, despite suffering great suffering, are not understood and made to feel “wrong and out of place”, both in the family, social, work and school spheres and, as mentioned, when not recognized, especially in the medical field.