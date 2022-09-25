Heartburn and abdominal cramps may be the first signs that one is on gastritis. Whether chronic or acute, this inflammation affecting the gastric mucosa of the stomach walls should never be underestimated. It is therefore good to talk about it with your own medico who in the meantime will know how to diagnose it and then indicate how to intervene. In case of chronic gastritisin addition to medications that can help relieve symptoms, there are also many natural remedies which help to block its onset. On the other hand, in the event that the inflammation has become chronic, the best therapy is always that of prevention. And it also passes by the table.

Chronic gastritis, what is it

First, let’s better explain what we mean by chronic gastritis. As mentioned, it is one inflammation affecting the mucous membrane that lines the stomach walls. There is no single specific cause responsible for the onset of this disorder which presents itself, on the contrary, as multifactorial.

Concerning the stomach, it is clear that the origin of the inflammation may also be there wrong nutrition. But alcohol and smoking abuse and prolonged use of certain medications – such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatories or cortisone-based ones – can also affect the condition.

Furthermore, the psychological aspect should not be underestimated, which plays a non-negligible role: the disorder often manifests itself after a period of forte stress.

When gastritis appears for a short time and never recurs it is defined acute, if, on the other hand, the disturbance remains constant over time and manifests itself constantly, then it becomes breaking latest news.

Symptoms

How to recognize chronic gastritis? Pay attention to the symptoms that manifest themselves, because there are some characteristic ones. Among these, heartburn, often accompanied by abdominal pain and cramps, must set off an alarm bell.

Some people who suffer from this inflammation also report a sensation of early satiety, feeling of nausea and sometimes even episodes of He retched.

Recognizing the symptoms and taking action to treat gastritis is very important to prevent much more serious problems. Inflammation, if underestimated – perhaps because it is dangerously asymptomatic – can cause important lesions in the stomach and also lead togastric ulcer.

How is it diagnosed

If you feel one or more characteristic symptoms of chronic gastritis it is advisable to contact your doctor who will first of all confirm any diagnosis.

To do this you may need to undergo some blood tests and the test for Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium responsible for some of the most common disorders affecting the gastric system.

At the instrumental level, however, the in-depth diagnostic study can also include the gastroscopy and possibly also abdominal ultrasound.

Natural remedies for chronic gastritis

More than cure, chronic gastritis we tend to prevent it or to reduce symptoms. The first step to take to keep this inflammation at bay is to change your habits.

Stop smoking, for example, it would be appropriate, as well as indicated to prevent other more serious health problems. Then, your food choices need to be changed: no more fatty, salty and spicy foods like sausages and french fries. Stop even alcohol and particularly carbonated drinks. Also avoid some vegetables that are more difficult to digest, such as peppers or sauerkraut, and particularly spicy dishes.

This kind of foods, in fact, have a irritating effect on the walls of the stomach, which in case of chronic gastritis, is particularly sensitive and delicate.

Grandma’s advice

Even paying particular attention to what we bring to the table, it can happen that inflammation occurs, more or less regularly. In these cases, some may be useful natural remedieswhich help to relax the digestive system, relieving bothersome symptoms.

Particularly suitable, in these cases, would be a relaxing herbal tea chamomile: a real panacea if taken warm or hot, even several times during the day. The same calming effect can also be obtained by sipping an infusion of mauve.

But let’s not forget the most classic of grandma’s remedies: a glass of water and lemona combination that acts on stomach acid, neutralizing it.

Other natural remedies

Although not recommended to eat cooked as it is heavy to digest, the cabbage it is perfect against chronic gastritis when taken in the form of juice. In fact, this vegetable boasts healing properties for the mucous membranes of the digestive system: its mucilages create a sort of protective membrane on the gastric walls. If the idea of ​​drinking this weird juice doesn’t excite you, you could combine it with carrot juice – which helps protect mucous membranes – e blueberry, rich in oxidants.

Even the potatoes they are particularly suitable for relieving gastric disorders: they are rich in emollient properties and give a certain relief.

Another good habit to reduce the discomfort caused by chronic gastritis is to chew on licorice, although contraindicated in cases of high blood pressure or heart disease. It helps to stimulate digestion if slow, however, it does ginger: keeping some between your teeth helps to generate a sense of relief.

It is also excellent as a prevention weapon the ventilated green clay: just dissolve a teaspoon in a glass of warm water to be consumed on an empty stomach as soon as you wake up.

Advice for prevention

Finally, to prevent the annoying symptoms of chronic gastritis, it should be remembered that it is important eat regularly, respecting the meals during the day. How we consume food is also important and, regardless of whether or not you suffer from this particular inflammation, it would always be helpful. chew slowly.

Drink plenty of water and a good night’s sleep they are also recommended alongside a healthy and non-sedentary lifestyle. It is also useful to reiterate what has already been said previously: those who have chronic gastritis problems should absolutely not smoking or drinking alcohol.