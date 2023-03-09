Heidelberg – Bovine Meat and Milk Factors (BMMFs) are small, circular DNA molecules first discovered in bovine sera and cow’s milk products. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have already shown that the Rep protein encoded by the BMMFs occurs in almost all cases in the tissue immediately surrounding the colon tumors, but not in the tumors themselves. Studies on a larger cohort of colon cancer tissue samples confirmed this these results now. The researchers also found that the Rep protein is expressed to a significantly lower extent in the tissue of healthy donors than in the inflamed tissue of colorectal cancer patients. In addition, Rep is often associated with pro-inflammatory immune cells. Inflammatory processes triggered by BMMFs could thus indirectly promote the development of cancer.

BMMFs are part of a group of agents that exhibit properties of both bacterial plasmids and viruses and are capable of replicating in human cells. They were originally discovered and isolated by scientists working with Ethel-Michele de Villiers in bovine serum and cow’s milk products and in lesions of a brain autopsy of a patient with multiple sclerosis (EM de Villiers et al. 2014 1-4). BMMFs can replicate in human cells independently of the human genome and code for small proteins such as Rep.

Epidemiological studies show a geographic association between the consumption of meat and dairy products from certain types of cattle and the occurrence of colorectal cancer. In addition, there is evidence that other common cancers such as breast, prostate and lung cancer may be more common in people who consume large amounts of milk (references in H zur Hausen et al. 2017 5). Therefore, researchers are currently discussing the possibility that BMMFs are a new form of bovine-borne infectious agents that, after decades of latent presence, may indirectly contribute to the development of cancer, particularly colorectal cancer (H zur Hausen 2001 and 2009 6,7).

The results suggest that BMMFs or the proteins read from them, such as Rep, cause chronic local inflammation as foreign proteins in the tissue. Inflammatory cells produce oxygen radicals, which in turn damage the genome of dividing cells in the surrounding tissue. This can result in mutations that subsequently promote the development of cancer (EM de Villiers et al. 2019 8). An increased risk of bowel cancer has also been described in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

Rep can be detected in tissue using specific monoclonal antibodies. In fact, the team of researchers led by Timo Bund, DKFZ, was able to detect the Rep protein in the immediate vicinity of the intestinal crypts (H zur Hausen et al. 2017 5). There, at the base of the crypts, are the actively dividing cells that regenerate the intestinal mucosa. If cancer-promoting mutations occur in these cells, the result can be the development of malignant tumors.

However, the researchers did not find Rep in colon cancer samples themselves, but they did find them regularly in the immediate vicinity of the tumors. Rep was frequently associated with specific inflammatory cells, macrophages.

In order to put these findings from individual tissue samples on a broad basis, Bund and colleagues now examined the expression of Rep in tissue samples from a cohort of more than 250 colorectal cancer patients and healthy, cancer-free individuals. Analysis of tissue arrays included tumor tissue samples as well as samples from the immediate tumor environment.

In addition, samples from early and advanced colon cancer precursors were included in the study. In addition to Rep, the researchers also determined two marker molecules of the macrophages, CD68 and CD163.

In 99 percent of colorectal cancer patients, the team found large amounts of Rep in the intestinal mucosa immediately adjacent to the tumor. However, the BMMF protein was virtually undetectable in the tumors themselves. The modified cells of the early and advanced tumor precursors also only expressed a small amount of Rep – but the tissue in their immediate vicinity did. Intestinal tissue samples from healthy, tumor-free donors contained significantly less Rep than samples from tissue close to the tumor from colorectal cancer patients.

In addition to colon cancer tissue, the team led by Harald zur Hausen, Ethel-Michele de Villiers and Timo Bund was also able to detect the BMMF Rep protein by tissue staining and electron microscopy in tissue close to the tumor in pancreatic and lung cancer patients*.

Interestingly, the Rep signal was frequently associated with the macrophage markers. Although the replication sites of BMMF have not been clearly identified, modified BMMF genomes from the inflammatory altered colon tissue have also been identified, which in turn could potentially trigger mutations or other deleterious effects (EM de Villiers et al. 2019 8). The co-occurrence of Rep and the macrophage marker CD68 supports the researchers’ previously described model of BMMF-mediated indirect carcinogenesis (H zur Hausen 2009 7). It states that BMMF-induced or increased chronic inflammatory processes in which macrophages are involved as classic inflammatory cells can promote the development of cancer in the vicinity of the BMMFs. Further research is needed to support this model and to confirm a causal relationship between Rep-induced inflammation and colorectal cancer development.

“We want to use further investigations to examine whether the extent of Rep expression in inflammatory tissue areas can possibly be used as a risk marker for colorectal cancer,” says Timo Bund. to better understand the specific induction of colorectal cancer. Bund adds: “Early detection of BMMF could offer options for specific preventive or therapeutic intervention.”

Ekaterina Nikitina, Amelie Burk-Körner, Manuel Wiesenfarth, Elizabeth Alwers, Danijela Heide, Claudia Tessmer, Claudia Ernst, Damir Krunic, Petra Schrotz-King, Jenny Chang-Claude, Moritz von Winterfeld, Esther Herpel, Alexander Brobeil, Hermann Brenner, Mathias Heikenwalder, Michael Hoffmeister, Annette Kopp-Schneider, Timo Bund: Bovine meat and milk factor protein expression in tumour-free mucosa of colorectal cancer patients coincides with macrophages and might interfere with patient survival.

Mol Oncol 2023, DOI: 10.1002/1878-0261.13390

* Ekaterina Nikitina, Kristina Alikhanyan, Michelle Neßling, Karsten Richter, Sylvia Kaden, Claudia Ernst, Stefan Seitz, Liubov Chuprikova, Lisa Häfele, Karin Gunst, Nuh Rahbari, Emrullah Birgin, Erik Rasbach, Mohammad Rahbari, Alexander Brobeil, Miriam Schenk, Markus Büchler , Ethel-Michele de Villiers, Timo Bund, Harald zur Hausen: Structural expression of bovine milk and meat factors in tissues of colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancer patients.

Int J Cancer 2022, DOI: 10.1002/ijc.3437

