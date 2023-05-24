Chronic instability of the ankle – objective test method for everyone?

38th GOTS Congress / June 15 to 17, Luxembourg

Whether it’s football, ice hockey or just hiking, a straddle, a slip or a wrong step can cause the foot to twist so badly that ligaments in the ankle tear or even tear through completely. If the healing process is not optimal afterwards, it can happen that you keep twisting your ankle during certain movements or that you constantly feel instability. PD Dr. medical Jochen Paul, specialist in orthopaedics/trauma surgery and expert of the GOTS at the 38th annual congress in Luxembourg.

Ligament injuries are most common among young men in contact and fast stop-and-go sports.

In order to assess the injuries, imaging methods such as X-rays or MRI are no longer the only ones used for advice. “A main focus,” says the sports doctor, “is above all on the functional tests.”

The patients are placed on a “wobbly plate”. Modern devices measure precisely how stable the ankle is. These objective examination values ​​are important when it comes to deciding on therapy.

In addition, a running analysis can be carried out on a special treadmill. Pressure sensors measure how the athlete/patient strains and pulls the trigger.

So far, however, these types of functional tests have been reserved for specialized centers. The challenge now is that orthopedic practices can also offer such procedures to those affected, says Paul. Because the objective test values ​​result in an algorithm that is decisive for how the patient is best treated. Most ankle instabilities can be treated very well with special physiotherapy. Only a few require surgical care.

PD dr Jochen Paul is the association doctor for the Swiss Country Hockey Association. He is a specialist in cartilage injuries in the knee and ankle and senior physician at the Rennbahnklinik Basel. The clinical focus is on the treatment of recreational and professional athletes of all levels, nationally and internationally.

The GOTS is the largest association of sports orthopedists in Europe. It is a guarantee for seriousness, competence, experience as well as advice and quality in the care of sports injuries.

The trinational (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) is the largest European association of sports orthopedists and sports traumatologists. She is the first point of contact for the care of sports injuries and guarantees quality in sports trauma care. Her goal is to improve the understanding of sporting stress and injuries in order to maintain musculoskeletal function and quality of life. To this end, the GOTS promotes training and further education, research and international exchange among doctors working in sports orthopedics and sports traumatology and professional groups in related fields.

