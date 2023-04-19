Chronic kidney disease anemia, let’s give oxygen to the aspirations

Anemia is the main complication of chronic kidney disease. Fatigue can become a constant in patients on dialysis, this eventuality increases the risk of adverse events in cardiology and nephrology. Warning signs such as breathlessness, paleness, palpitations, sense of fatigueshould be addressed without delay by contacting your doctor to assess the situation.

Information campaign

The campaign entitled Chronic kidney disease anemia. We give oxygen to the aspirations, promoted by Astellas together with Aned, the National Association of Hemodialysis, Dialysis and Transplantation. The South Tyrolean mountaineer and climber is an exceptional testimonial Tamara Lunger, the invitation comes from youaimed at diagnosed patients, but also all those people who could be at risk of developing anemia from chronic kidney disease, and those who are also indirectly interested in the problem, to send on the site www.anemiadamalattiarenale.it own aspirations and projects.

Green lung

The contributions collected will allow the creation of the Forest of Aspirations: a tree will be planted for each message in Vettabbia Park, a green area of ​​Milan. “Chronic kidney disease anemia – he declared Joseph Castellanodirector Nephrology, Dialysis and Kidney TransplantsIrccs Cà Granda Foundation, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan – is a pathological condition in which the kidneys produce little erythropoietin”. The hormone which stimulates the production of red blood cells reaches an insufficient extent, as a result it is reduced ability of blood to carry oxygen to body tissues.

Warning signs

“Anemia – continues the professor – can lead to shortness of breath, asthenia, weakness, dizziness, palenessheart problems. Lack of energy affects the ability to work, study, participate in daily activities. Kidney disease anemia chronic is often underdiagnosed and undertreated because i symptoms may be subtle. Easy tiredness even after undemanding activities, the sensation of being out of breath, the characteristic appearance of the skin and mucous membranes are alarm bells and it is important not to neglect them but to contact your doctor, who through the most appropriate tests will have to make an assessment of all the critical factors, i.e. kidney function, iron levels, and blood counts to diagnose anemia.

