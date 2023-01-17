After about 20 years without new treatments, there is now something new for chronic kidney disease. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has in fact approved the reimbursement of dapagliflozin for adult patients, regardless of the presence of type 2 diabetes and heart failure (publication in the Official Gazette is expected in these days).

What is chronic kidney disease

We are talking about a serious and progressive pathology, which in Italy affects about 6 million people (10% of the population). Despite its high prevalence, it is often underdiagnosed in its early stages, even in patients with well-known risk factors, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular problems. The reason is that it is a silent disease, which does not give symptoms in the early stages. Yet, discovering it early is crucial to maintaining kidney function and avoiding dialysis.

The importance of early diagnosis

“Our goal is to be able to intercept possible patients directly from medical records, through innovative digital health software and algorithms,” says Loreto Gesualdo, Full Professor of Nephrology at the Aldo Moro University of Bari and Past President of the Italian Kidney Foundation -. However, the general practitioner continues to have a very important role in identifying patients at risk of developing the disease and in prescribing specific tests for them: simple blood and urine tests. Today, in fact, it is possible to avoid complex treatments with a high impact on the quality of life such as dialysis and transplantation”.

The new drug

With AIFA’s approval, dapagliflozin becomes the first treatment to have a specific indication for chronic kidney disease and is the only therapeutic option which, together with early diagnosis, allows to slow down the progression of the disease and the entry into dialysis. “The data from the clinical study show that dapagliflozin has nephro- and cardio-protective efficacy – explains Luca De Nicola, Full Professor of Nephrology at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Naples -. It is also able to slow down the entry into dialysis for up to 10 years, because it acts on the main mechanism of worsening of renal disease, i.e. glomerular hyperfiltration, present both in diabetics and in patients with reduced renal function with and without diabetes” .

The data comes from the DAPA-CKD study: in addition to standard of care, dapagliflozin reduced the risk of all-cause mortality by 31% and the relative risk of worsening renal function, the onset of end stage, or the risk of cardiovascular and renal death in patients with chronic kidney disease stage 2-4 with albuminuria. “The approval of dapagliflozin represents an epochal turning point in the treatment of chronic kidney disease, a disease with a high mortality rate of 50% at 5 years for the patient on dialysis, higher than that of lymphomas, prostate and breast cancers – underlines Gesualdo – This drug is in fact capable of modifying the progressive evolution of renal and cardiovascular damage, with a simple daily oral intake”.

Savings for the national health system

The benefits are not only for patients, but also for the resources of the Health System. In 2021, in Italy, expenditure for Chronic Kidney Disease represented 3.2% of the total health expenditure paid by the NHS, for a total of around 4 billion euros. And, according to the results of the INSIDE CKD study, an increase in the annual costs for this pathology of 10.8% is expected by 2026, over half of which can be attributed to renal replacement therapy. “From these data it emerges how an intervention on early diagnosis, the use of new specific therapies and the treatment of the initial stages of the pathology can contribute to a significant saving of resources and costs for the NHS and the welfare system as a whole” , notes Francesco Saverio Mennini, Professor of Microeconomics and Health Economics, University of Rome Tor Vergata, President of the Italian Society of Health Technology Assessment (Sihta). “A data projection presented by the Italian Society of Nephrology has shown that, with the use of dapagliflozin, it is possible to save about 200 million dollars in 3 years: 182 for dialysis and 14 for heart failure hospitalizations”, adds De Nicholas.

“The approval of dapagliflozin based on the unprecedented results of the DAPA-CKD Study – concludes Raffaela Fede, Medical Director of AstraZeneca Italy – represents a revolutionary opportunity for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. Who now have a specific treatment available, capable of slowing the progression of the disease, prolonging and improving survival and reducing access to dialysis. Aspects for which dapagliflozin, especially if associated with an early diagnosis, represents the only really valid option for patients”.