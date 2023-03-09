It affects over 4 million and 200 thousand Italians. Who often arrive too late at the diagnosis, especially if the first contact with the general practitioner is not decisive and does not allow to identify those first signs, such asanemiawhich indicate the presence of chronic kidney disease. To support general practitioners and nephrologist specialists in identifying the pathology, the KAN (Kidney Anemia Network) Project, conceived and managed by Isheo and implemented with the unconditional contribution of Astellas Pharma, has developed the Nephrology card, a multidisciplinary guide thanks to the participatory work of various stakeholders. A tool – now shows a survey presented during the national conference Chronicity Management in Italy: Focus on Anemia from Chronic Kidney Disease organized on the occasion of World Kidney Day under the patronage of the Federation of Internist Hospital Managers Associations (FADOI) and of the Association of ANED Patients – which family doctors deem necessary and suitable for their needs.

A useful tool

The survey conducted as part of the KAN Project in fact asked 24 general practitioners (for a total of approximately 35,000 patients) to evaluate the functionality of the Nephrological Card. Well, 91 percent of them reported that they are one useful tool, and 40% say they use it more than once a week. A result that repays the complex and participatory work between various stakeholders, including a selected group of family doctors, to evaluate the effectiveness and the opportunity to use this tool.

“Because of its capacity for synthesis and accuracy, the Nephrological Card can help bridge the knowledge gap between doctors regarding the risks of latent kidney disease”, commented Marina Moscatelli, a family doctor with a specialization in Internal Medicine and Nephrology and member of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (FIMMG). An appropriate diffusion of the Nephrological Card, added Davide Integlia, Director of ISHEO, can reduce the risk of late referral of the patient with chronic kidney disease to the specialist. But, adds Integlia, it should be integrated into the management software supplied to general practitioners present throughout the national territory.

Identify patients

“The Nephrological Card – underlined Luca De Nicola, professor of Nephrology at the University of Campania L. Vanvitelli and member of the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) – is a simple tool to identify patients with chronic kidney disease and start them on a correct co-management between general practitioners and specialists”. The strong point of this tool is in fact themultidisciplinary approachas Dario Manfellotto, President of the FADOI Foundation also underlined: putting skills together to define effective strategies is the first step towards an innovation in the path of the nephrological patient, and towards a true medicine of initiative.

“It is important to track down the undeclared population of patients with chronic kidney disease, and promptly refer them to specialist doctors, because it can have a very high positive impact: less dialysis, reduction of costs borne by the NHS, but above all a better quality of life for the patient”, agreed Senator Tilde Minasi, Commission for Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Employment, Social Security. “Investing in tools that allow an increase in the capacity for timely diagnosis and correct patient management – concluded fellow senator Ylenia ZAMBI – allows us to improve the quality of care of our health system”.