The National Health Service could save millions of euros if it were able to delay the entry of patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. How? By increasing the early diagnoses of a disease that affects about three and a half million people in Italy. However, only one in ten patients know they have it. But today there is a new and important tool available to doctors: the nephrological card, which can facilitate the identification and timely and multidisciplinary management of patients.

The obstacles to early diagnosis

The primary objective of early diagnosis is in fact to be able to promptly identify and treat the patient appropriately, preserving renal function rather than replacing it with dialysis. “Unfortunately – says Maura Ravera, Nephrologist at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa and member of the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) – the diagnostic-therapeutic pathways provided by the national health service do not always allow chronic kidney disease to be diagnosed in a timely manner . In many cases, the definition of the path that general practitioners and specialists must follow in order to diagnose early and promptly treat this pathology is missing. This leads to both diagnostic and therapeutic delays, with a consequent worsening of the patient’s clinical conditions and, last but not least, an increase in costs for the community”.

What is the Nephrological Card

The Nephrological Card was created as part of the Kidney Anemia Network (KAN), a project conceived and managed by Isheo and created with the unconditional contribution of Astellas Pharma. This tool represents an agile guide aimed primarily at family doctors, as well as specialists, to facilitate timely referral to nephrologists for early diagnosis of the disease and related complications. The doctor can thus identify the patient at risk, starting for example from the presence of anemia, and implement all measures to allow correction and avoid worsening of the clinical picture. At the national level, this can lead to uncovering the “underground”, ie the identification of asymptomatic cases of chronic kidney disease. In other words, it will increase prompt and appropriate treatment as well as hospital-community integration.

The importance of the multidisciplinary approach

“We must really achieve a global and all-encompassing clinical approach to the patient’s needs – says Dario Manfellotto who works at the Internal Medicine of the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina Hospital, Gemelli-Isola, Rome and President of the Federation of Hospital Internists (FADOI) – . Collaboration between different medical specialties does not mean intervening in place of or as an alternative to other colleagues, but in a perspective of synergy and complementarity for taking charge of a person affected by a complex pathology and who, precisely for this reason, cannot than to benefit from the integration of different medical skills”.

The possibility of intercepting the clinical signs of the disease, including anemia, as soon as possible, is no longer a mirage. It is something simple and achievable thanks to a multidisciplinary approach between family doctor, internist and nephrologist. “General medicine can get ever closer to the needs of the patient with chronic kidney disease by using an operating tool that allows rapid consultation with specialist internal medicine and/or nephrology in order to share clinical, laboratory and instrumental data – he concludes Fulvio Bonetti, General Practitioner ATS Brianza -. The shared objective among health professionals is to intercept and follow up over time the subject at risk of developing chronic kidney disease and prevent its consequences or take care of those who are already ill and may get worse in a short time. The nephrological card is a response to these needs”.