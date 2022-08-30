Every year over 6300 people in Europe receive a diagnosis of chronic myeloid leukemia, over 1000 in Italy. Although many patients benefit from tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies, the standard for treating this blood cancer, a significant percentage experience intolerance or resistance to these treatments. For them there is an alternative just approved by the European Commission, asciminib. Also known in the scientific literature as a STAMP (Specifically Targeting the ABL Myristoyl Pocket) inhibitor, it is the first drug approved in Europe of a new class of molecules that specifically target the myristoyl site of ABL. That is, they affect a different target from that targeted by tyrosine kinase inhibitors but still involved in the activation of kinases, molecules that stimulate tumor growth.

Leukemia, the goals achieved thanks to targeted therapies by Erica Manna 02 March 2022



“Asciminib can count on an innovative mechanism of action: it is a treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia that specifically uses the myristoyl site of ABL and has been shown to be a selective inhibitor of the disease-specific protein kinase, without causing the so-called effects off target that could lead, in the long term, to toxicity events such as those of a cardiovascular and gastrointestinal nature – says Massimo Breccia, Chief Medical Officer UOS, Hematology Policlinico Umberto I, Rome. “Finally, numerous studies have demonstrated the efficacy profile of asciminib both in patients with the T315l mutation, which confers resistance to most tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and in those who did not have the mutation”.

Leukemia, a new targeted drug improves quality of life See also Contagions are decreasing, Delta emergency medicine becomes Covid free, 8 normal beds recovered by Tiziana Moriconi 09 December 2021



Ascimib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia who have undergone two or more treatments with tyrosine kinase inhibitors. “Thanks to its mechanism of action, asciminib has a particularly advantageous safety profile, as demonstrated in all the studies conducted”, adds Fausto Castagnetti, Associate Professor at the University of Bologna and the “L. and A. Seràgnoli “. “To underline the reduced cardiovascular toxicity which represents a very interesting aspect if we consider that patients with chronic myeloid leukemia are dying more and more often from causes not related to the disease itself. Having a good tolerability profile, asciminib can have a positive impact on the quality of life of people living with this pathology “.