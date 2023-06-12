Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, prostate cancer and Berlusconi’s other health problems

Prostate cancer On May 10, 1997 Silvio Berlusconi is operated on at the San Raffaele for a prostate cancer. In the photo Berlusconi is with Gabriele Albertini, during an electoral demonstration, shortly before hospitalization. Illness and operation remain secret until 2000 when the Knight makes them public: “I was very afraid of dying but I did it,” he will say.

The collapse in Montecatini and the meniscus November 26, 2006 the former premier accuses a HIGHLANDS while, on stage in Montecatini, he speaks at a conference. Berlusconi is immediately rescued by his doctor, Umberto Scapagnini.

always in 2006, in Antwerpthe leader of Forza Italia is operated on for the removal of a fragment of themeniscus.

Heart surgery in the USA In December of 2006 at the Heart Center of Cleveland, Usa, Silvio Berlusconi undergoes surgery to correct a heart rhythm disorder. The surgery is performed by Professor Andrea Natale. The hospitalization, kept secret until the operation was performed, became necessary after the illness of the previous month in Montecatini. It is implanted in him un pacemaker.

Illness in Santa Margherita Ligure June 7, 2008: the then Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is transported by helicopter after suffering a slight illness during the 38th conference of Young Industrialists in Santa Margherita Ligure.

The attack in Piazza Duomo in Milan On December 13, 2009 Berlusconi, after a rally in Milan, comes assaulted by Massimo Tartaglia who hits him with a statuette from the Duomo. Berlusconi was immediately taken to the hospital, once again at the San Raffaele. He is discharged 4 days later. The medical bulletin: internal and external lacerated-contused injury and two injured teeth, one of which is fractured at the top. Several times later, due to the damage caused by the attack, Berlusconi had to undergo treatments and operations, including one in mandible in 2011. See also Roma Inter, the report cards of the match It’s from 2010instead, an intervention at Humanitas in Rozzano for one tendinitis in the left hand.

Illness after the speech in Rome November 16, 2013 Silvio Berlusconi feels bad after an hour and a half of speech to the National Council of the PDL in Rome. The learned Zangrillo intervenes and hands him some water: «Drink immediately».

In 2014 suffers from knee osteoarthritis.

Uveitis In March of 2013 Berlusconi is hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for uveitis (a severe inflammation of the membrane between the cornea and the sclera of the retina of the eye). Uveitis requires two operations: a second one performed in 2014.

The cataract In March 2016 Silvio Berlusconi is admitted to the San Raffaele in Milan for a scheduled intervention right eye cataract. Routine operation, successful without complications.

The operation to replace the aortic valve Monday 6th June 2016Silvio Berlusconi is admitted to the San Raffaele in Milan for one heart failure. “He almost died, he arrived at the hospital in very severe, worrying conditions and he was aware of it” said his personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo who announced the need for surgery to replace the aortic valve. The operation, which lasts four hours, is performed by Ottavio Alfieri, director of the San Raffaele cardiac surgery chair. After the operation, intensive care for a few days and then rehabilitation.

The fall of Portofino In 2017 Silvio Berlusconi arrives at the emergency room of the Madonnina Clinic in Milan on the night of 29 April. He is medicated with two stitches in the lip higher following one crash occurred in the evening in Portofino. The blue leader was leaving a restaurant in the Ligurian town in the company of his children when he tripped violently hitting his face on the ground and injuring his mouth. See also Be careful because if the urine is foamy it could be the signal of this tumor

The intestinal obstruction In 2019 Berlusconi is treated for a bruised femur (initially thought to be broken) in Zagreb. In the same year he underwent emergency surgery, for two hours, for one bowel obstruction.

Covid pneumonia In September of 2020Berlusconi is positive for Sars-CoV-2 virusand develops symptoms of Covid-19, including a bilateral pneumonia. The leader of Forza Italia, on leaving the hospital, spoke of it as a “hellish disease”: discharged after about ten days, the aftermath of Covid will lead him to other short hospitalizations.

The urinary tract infection In January 2021 he was hospitalized for a few days in Montecarlo, at the cardiothoracic center of Monaco.

A year laterBerlusconi is hospitalized in San Raffaele (at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic) for a urinary tract infection.

Chronic leukemia pneumonia The penultimate hospitalization for Silvio Berlusconi is that of April 2023, which lasted a total of 44 days. In the hospital for onepneumoniait was learned during the hospitalization that the infection was due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that had been diagnosed to Berlusconi for some time.