The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Silvio Berlusconi it’s a blood cancer and affects bone marrow stem cells, which produces all blood cells. The disease is characterized by the increase of a specific population of White blood cells, the monocytes.

A VERY RARE DISEASE – CML, according to data provided by the Airc, is relatively rare and in Italy it affects about 2 people (2.4 for men and 1.8 for women) every 100,000. Therefore, about 650 new cases among men and 500 among women are estimated each year. It is a disease that mainly affects old age as evidenced by the fact that less than 30 percent of cases are diagnosed before the age of 60.

HOW THE DISEASE IS MANIFESTED – Symptoms of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia are late and the finding is often infrequent. In a percentage of patients, however, some complications may appear due to the malfunctioning of the blood cells, such as an infection or a hemorrhage. If platelets are low, tiredness, fatigue or reduced physical strength may appear. As with all hematological cancers, the certain diagnosis comes from blood tests.

CURE – Allogeneic stem cell transplantation is the only treatment with curative potential – as reported by the Ail – but in many cases, considering the high age of the majority of patients, it is difficult to implement. It is still recommended in high-risk cases. In high-risk cases that are not candidates for transplantation, various ‘demethylating’ drugs can be used to reverse the disease. In case of anemia, erythropoietin can be used in low-risk patients.

