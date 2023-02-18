Of Livia Gamondi

There are almost 3 and a half million people in Italy with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and the number continues to increase due to aging and exposure to risk factors such as smoke and pollution. Only 10 percent of Italians know what COPD is and know its seriousness.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a serious, underdiagnosed and often unrecognized disease that is more prevalent in men and older individuals. The main symptom is dyspnoea, difficulty breathing, which progressively worsens to the point of limiting the activities of daily life. To inform and raise awareness about COPD the first edition of COPD Zero Week, the event which from 13 to 17 March offers patients diagnosed with COPD free visits in 40 specialist centers that can be booked on the toll-free number 800 628989. The initiative, sponsored by the Italian Association of Hospital Pulmonologists (AIPO-ITS), the Italian Society of Pneumology (SIP/IRS), the Italian Association of COPD Patients Onlus, FederASMA and ALLERGIE Odv – Italian Federation of Patients and Breathe Together – APS, and carried out with the unconditional support from AstraZeneca.

Patients tend to underestimate the symptoms, find it difficult to breathe, cough, phlegm and not to follow the therapy; in fact, it is abandoned within the first year because it is often because the inhalation therapy is not precipitated as such. Patients with COPD, often frail and with comorbidities (presence of other pathologies), need concrete support and information activities that are as complete and accurate as possible – declares Salvatore D'Antonio, President of the Italian Association of COPD Patients Onlus-. The COPD ZERO WEEK was born with the desire to raise awareness and inform patients about a pathology that has a strong impact on the quality of life and also on the possible risks related to underestimation and inadequate management and on the importance of correct adherence to therapies, necessary for disease control. We are happy to be able to offer, thanks to the voluntary activity of the adhering specialists, concrete help to patients suffering from COPD, who will be able to carry out, in an easy and free way, a specialist evaluation to control the state of the disease and receive advice and information useful for its management.

COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide after heart attacks and strokes. The damage it causes does not only concern the lungs, but has a strong impact on the cardiovascular system, so much so that even when of a moderate degree, cardiovascular diseases represent an important percentage of mortality, reaching up to 44 percent of deaths in patients. The progression of COPD is very heterogeneous and both genetic and environmental factors play a role. Tobacco smoking is the main risk factor; in fact, about 50 percent of smokers develop the pathology – declares Mauro Carone, President of AIPO-ITS-. And exacerbations, defined as a worsening of symptoms that occur in less than two weeks, are key indicators of disease progression. In addition to accelerating the decline in respiratory function and being the main cause of hospitalization for COPD, they increase the risk of cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction and stroke, and heavily affect the quality of life, prognosis and mortality of patients; for this reason, it is important to recognize them and intervene appropriately so as to prevent them from occurring in the future.

Today, effective therapies are available for treatment, but it is important to implement the therapeutic strategy early. The goal is to control symptoms and decrease the frequency of exacerbations. Help comes from telemedicine which, thanks to a Bluetooth pulse oximeter, connected to a smartphone with an app equipped with an algorithm installed, using heart rate and hemoglobin saturation data, allows to detect the onset of exacerbations and facilitate the intervention of the specialist. Intervening early in the course of COPD can slow its progression and improve patients' quality of life. The therapy should be reevaluated and "adjusted" periodically on the basis of the clinical response obtained – underlines Pierachille Santus, President of the Lombardy SIP / IRS Section -. Two large randomized clinical trials have recently shown that inhaled triple therapy with two different short- and long-acting bronchodilators such as muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) and β-agonists (LABA) plus an inhaled steroid (ICS), reduces mortality from all causes compared to therapy with two bronchodilators, improving lung function and, at the same time, reducing exacerbations.