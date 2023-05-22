Home » Chronic pain decoded for the first time in the brain
Health

by admin
SAN FRANCISCO – Chronic pain in the brain decoded for the first timeIn a paper published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, scientists at the University of California at San Francisco recorded brain signals associated with pain and then used the recordings to predict the amount of pain a person is experiencing. StThis is the first direct detection of chronic pain in humans; may help manage patients with chronic conditions such as post-stroke pain or phantom limb pain.

Long-term chronic pain is a major public health problem, responsible for a significant burden of disability and consequent economic costs.

Current treatments indicated to manage chronic pain are often insufficient and opioids too often prescribed carry a very high risk of addiction and overdose for patients. The severity of the pain is usually assessed using the patient’s experience, with measurement scales generally based on his responses to ad hoc questionnaires. The problem is that the experience of pain is subjective and varies from one individual to another, and to date there is no physical examination for pain measurement.

Finding objective markers (biomarkers) of pain would help guide diagnosis and inform potential treatments for chronic pain. In this study, 4 patients with chronic pain were involved: Prasad Shirvalkar’s group implanted recording electrodes in the anterior cingulate cortex and orbitofrontal cortex (brain regions associated with pain) of the patients. Over a period of 3 to 6 months, patients self-reported their pain levels as electrodes recorded their brain activity.

Using artificial intelligence, experts have been able to successfully predict the pain experienced by each individual solely by “reading” their brain activity.

Scientists have also found they can distinguish chronic pain (which was most strongly associated with orbitofrontal cortex activity) from acute thermal painprovoked by touching something hot (this form of pain is most strongly associated with the activity of the anterior cingulate cortex). This could help develop systems to instantly detect pain in the brain and shut it down.

