Chronic pain – With a new app on prescription to more self-determination

Chronic pain burdens life 365 days a year. Survey results show: Around 90 percent of those surveyed with chronic pain and at least one mental illness feel that their pain permanently and severely affects their quality of life. (1) The new digital health application “Selfapys online course for chronic pain” can enable those affected to deal with their pain in a new way. A first systematic data analysis showed a significant reduction in the impairment caused by pain. (2)

It is estimated that around 17 percent of people in Germany suffer from persistent or recurring pain. (3) Chronic pain is a complex clinical picture, and it often takes a long time to diagnose it. “The duration of illness of pain patients: inside until the first presentation at a qualified pain medicine center or with a pain medicine specialist lasts an average of four years”, confirmed Dr. Eva Bartmann, anesthetist and pain therapist at the Pain Center Neu-Ulm, during a press conference. Often no organic or physiological explanation can be found for chronic pain. What many do not know: pain can also have a psychological component, for example triggered by stress. A survey (1) conducted by the market research institute Appinio GmbH among 503 men and women with chronic pain and at least one additional mental illness confirmed the effects of persistent pain on the quality of life of those affected: around 90 percent of those surveyed stated that their pain was permanent and severe affect their quality of life. This applies almost equally in professional, social and family life and increasingly in their free time. (1)

Get pain under control in a self-determined and active manner

In order to systematically work through underlying conflicts, stressful or overwhelmed situations in life with chronic pain, psychotherapy is an important pillar in the therapy of chronic pain. With the help of psychotherapy, those affected can learn to recognize their behavioral patterns in dealing with stress and pain themselves and thereby changing the perception of pain. (4) 60 percent of those surveyed are fundamentally open to psychotherapy: They want their therapists to actively address them if they suspect a psychological cause behind the pain. (1) In the case of pain patients in particular, however, the waiting time for a place in psychotherapy can sometimes take months.

This is where the new digital health application (DiGA) “Selfapys online course for chronic pain” comes in, which has been available to those affected since April 2023. It was developed by the digital medical company Selfapy and launched in cooperation with the research-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer Pharma GmbH. The DiGA can be prescribed by doctors and psychotherapists and then processed independently by the patients, so that the course can be used flexibly and without waiting times. Patients with a diagnosis also have the option of requesting a code for the course directly from their health insurance company. The costs of the app are borne by the statutory health insurance companies.

An initial data analysis already showed a significant reduction in pain impairment with the help of the DiGA. (2) On the so-called PGIC (Patient Global Impression of Change) scale from 1 to 7, 37 people who had completed the course rated the change as an average of 4.51. 25 (68 percent) of them gave the change as a value of 5 or greater. This resulted in a relevant improvement in pain symptoms for the majority of participants.(2) The offer meets a great need: 83 percent of those surveyed stated in the aforementioned survey (1) that they were interested in trying out digital treatment options. Among other things, visible results (47.3 percent), easy handling (45.3 percent) and recommendations from their doctors (44.3 percent) are important to them. (1)

The new online course, consisting of twelve lessons, can be flexibly integrated into everyday life. With the help of audio and video material, psychological exercises are offered that help patients to face their pain in new ways and improve their quality of life. The course content is intended to help reduce the impairment caused by chronic pain in everyday life and enable patients to reduce the intensity of the pain and improve their quality of life: “Pain also occurs in the head – and can therefore be consciously controlled to a certain extent The digital course encourages those affected to activate their own resources. This can help to regain sovereignty so that pain no longer determines everyday life,” explains Nora Blum, psychologist and co-CEO of Selfapy. dr Eva Bartmann confirms: “The online course supports patients on their way to a self-determined, health-promoting lifestyle. They are motivated by the DiGA and feel capable of acting, and this takes away their helplessness.”

Cooperation between Selfapy and Pfizer

Selfapy is the manufacturer of the digital health application “Selfapy’s online course for chronic pain” and one of the largest providers of digital health applications (DiGA) on the German market. Pfizer has many years of expertise in the field of pain treatment and supports Selfapy in marketing and launching the DiGA “Selfapy’s online course for chronic pain”. The online course, consisting of twelve lessons, is part of the CE-certified medical device and was developed by Selfapy to help patients cope with chronic pain.

About Selfapy

Selfapy GmbH is a digital health company based in Berlin. Since the Digital Supply Act came into force, the company Selfapy has successfully launched five DiGAs that are CE-certified and available free of charge on prescription. More than 40,000 users have already gone through the digital programs. The effectiveness has been proven in studies. The founders of the startup, Nora Blum (Co-CEO) and Katrin Bermbach (CSO), together with more than 60 employees, are committed to raising public awareness of the effectiveness of digital applications for physical and mental health.

Über Pfizer – “Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives”

At Pfizer, we use science and our global resources to give people access to therapies that extend and significantly improve their lives. Our aim is to set standards in the discovery, development and manufacture of innovative medicines and vaccines – in terms of their quality, safety and benefit for patients. All over the world – across industrialized and emerging countries – colleagues at Pfizer work every day to improve and promote well-being, prevention, treatment and healing opportunities for the serious diseases of our time. Out of our responsibility as one of the world‘s leading innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we work together with healthcare providers, governments and local communities to promote and expand access to reliable and affordable healthcare worldwide. Making a difference for everyone who counts on us is what we’ve been working on for more than 170 years.

Pfizer’s headquarters are in New York. In Germany, more than 2,500 employees work at three locations: Berlin, Freiburg and Karlsruhe. The plant in Freiburg is a pioneer in terms of sustainability and Industry 4.0.

