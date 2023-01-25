Home Health Chronic pathology migraine, free visits to the Buccheri La Ferla hospital
Chronic pathology migraine, free visits to the Buccheri La Ferla hospital

The complex Neurology operating unit of the Buccheri La Ferla Fatebenefratelli hospital directed by Dr. Aurelio Piazza, day 31 January 2023 from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19 participates in the initiative of the Onda foundation, a national observatory on women’s and gender health , to promote the first edition of the (H)- Open Day dedicated to migraine.

Some free services will be offered in the hospital’s headache clinic headed by Dr. Roberta Baschi: neurological visit and neuropsychological counselling. Reservation is required at the following email address: [email protected]

Migraine is a chronic condition that affects approximately 12 percent of adults worldwide with a three times higher prevalence in women. According to the World Health Organization, it represents the third most frequent disease in the world and the second most disabling, thus entailing a very high human, social and economic cost. Despite the clear epidemiological data, migraine is still perceived by sufferers as “invisible”. The aim of this initiative is therefore to make the population aware of the importance of early recognition of symptoms, and therefore timely access to specific diagnostic and treatment pathways for a better quality of life for patients.

