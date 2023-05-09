Chronically ill: how special programs help / disease management programs provide …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

They used to be scorned as “cookbook medicine”, today they are indispensable: Disease management programs, DMP for short, have existed as special treatment programs for the chronically ill for a good 20 years. Those affected should use these programs to develop diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, lung disease and breast cancer have better control. “It’s about dealing with the disease on your own responsibility, about helping to ensure that it doesn’t get worse,” explains general practitioner Dr. Lothar Schmittdiel from Munich in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Learn how to deal with your own illness

Because doctors have an overview of the entire therapy plan via a DMP, they can avoid too many or too few treatments. Likewise Consequential damage, emergencies and hospital admissions. In order to continuously improve the program, test results are documented and passed on anonymously to the health insurance company. Doctors also have to undergo regular further training, and patients receive training to learn how to deal with their illness.

Soon new DMP in standard care

Anyone with statutory health insurance can take part in a DMP. The benefits you get are fixed and cannot be changed. Schmittdiel would like some DMPs to be improved, because from his point of view important studies are missingfor example for the early detection of complications from diabetes. “But the programs ensure that we see the patients regularly and don’t waste any examinations,” says the doctor of the “Apotheken Umschau”. Other DMPs such as chronic heart failure, chronic back pain, depression, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and obesity will also soon be part of standard care.

