Not enough for health. “The minister Schillaci? He doesn’t understand anything about public health. “The attack, bitter and ferocious, by the senator of the Democratic Party and director of Microbiology in Padua, Andrea Crisanti a The Breakfast club su Radio CapitaL. “I did not know the minister” explains Crisanti, “but if I think that if the first move was to remove the masks in hospitals, then I take the liberty of saying that he understands nothing about public health“.

Covid, the masks, the bulletin

“We are in a balance thanks to vaccines, but the Covid it has not disappeared. We still do not know the evolutionary capacity of the virus to generate variants capable of causing severe disease. Let’s not forget that our priority remains to protect the fragile. In the hospital and in the RSA there are precisely the frail: removing the masks in the hospital is a measure of public health illiterates “. chrysanthemums he also criticized the decision to cancel the bulletin and make it weekly. “If the government majority wants to show that the pandemic is no longer there and that the measures they will implement have no impact, then they had to demand that the daily bulletin remain to show that the easing of the measures has no impact. Transparency is a measure of respect towards everyone. I did not expect the government to start with its measures from Covid, I was disappointed by Melons who did not mention vaccines in the Senate, winked at populist and no vax positions “.

The salary controversy

chrysanthemums he will give up his salary as a senator, confirms this despite the controversy. “It is an important signal for citizens. If you give up your parliamentary salary you must have that of your original job, in my case from the University of Padova“University which, however, in recent days has made it known that it is not willing to pay those who do not work in their own structures.” The law is on my side “, comments Crisanti.