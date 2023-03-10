TORINO – “Church felt a nuisance, to be evaluated, but nothing serious, we all hope so”Like this Massimiliano atgre at the end of the victory in the first leg of Europa League won by Juventus with the Freiburg. The Juventus coach reassured the conditions of his number 7, who came out battered from the match, as did Di Maria, scorer of the winning goal. And the next championship appointments and the health of one’s squad are at the center of thoughts Allegri who comments: “We have some players out, but we have Soulè, Miretti, Fagioli. Bonucci did well, sorry for Kean who is disqualified on Sunday. Sunday is a difficult and important challenge, then we go to Milan and anything can happen in direct matches”.

Chiesa scares Juve: first he stops, then grits his teeth

Allegri: “It won’t be easy in Freiburg”

On the match played and on the return match Allegri has no doubts: “A Freiburg it won’t be easy, the thing that makes me think positive is that we have created a lot, they will have to give us space and we will have to be good at exploiting it. We’ll do with those who are there on Sunday, the important thing is to have the right attitude to also play sacrifice games. He played last year Church con Bernardeschi front, now the toe is Vlahovic and sorry for the disqualification of Kean. Game of great intensity, good technique, fortunately the goal was hand ball otherwise we risked equalizing. We made too many mistakes in the last few passes, times become fundamental, otherwise the others are back in position, with Di Maria e Church you can go to the door”.

Juve-Fribourg, Holer’s goal disallowed by Ginter: the sequence

Allegri: “Juve has rules”

Then Allegri reaffirms an important concept that seems aimed at Pogba, the excellent excluded of the challenge: “Players mature because in Juve there are rules that old people enforce. To return to compete in some competitions, important character and moral qualities are needed. I am happy today for Kean, when you play level matches, however, you mustn’t miss the decisive passes”. Finally he concludes: “We started playing one way, then Church did not fit, Of Maria he got hurt and Kostic he is a player who is having a great year. However, we need to improve and become more cynical, the percentages say so.”