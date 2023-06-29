CICO Diet: what it is and how the easy calorie-based diet works

The basic concept of the CICO Diet is the calorie deficit: let’s see how it is applied and if it is really effective and healthy

“Calories In, Calories Out”, “calories in, calories out”: this is the basic assumption of the CICO Diet, a very popular diet because it is considered simple enough to follow as it has only one rule which is to consume fewer calories than those that are consumed during the day and in this way weight loss is ensured. However, there are pros and cons that you absolutely must take into consideration because every time you go on a diet you need to remember that it’s not just a matter of weight loss, but also of health and the latter can be put at serious risk by unbalanced diets.

CICO Diet: how many calories less

Following a diet while paying attention to the calorie deficit is not as simple as it may seem because, in fact, you need to calculate the calories of all the foods you consume during the day and then, obviously, you need to know what is the maximum number of calories to consume. How you do it? First of all, it is necessary to calculate one’s daily requirement which depends on gender, height, weight and lifestyle (sedentary? On the move? Hectic?). However, even using one of the many calculators on the web, you will realize that it is not easy to establish your daily calorie needs on your own and it would be much better to get help from a professional in the sector. Once you find this number, if you want to lose about a pound a week, you need to consume 500 fewer calories per day than you need.

CICO Diet: how to calculate calories

To calculate the calories of the foods you eat, you must pay close attention to the labels and the weight of the portions you consume. The advice is to keep a food diary in order to write everything down and easily find the calculations already made previously when you eat the same dish several times during your period on a diet. By paying so much attention to calories, you could make the mistake of thinking that you can eat sweets or other junk food while remaining below your daily requirement, but this is absolutely not the case, because calories are only an indication and you must also take into account all other nutritional values ​​if you want to follow a healthy and balanced diet, also and above all worrying about your health. After all, one of the reasons why calories are no longer the only guiding principle of diets is that metabolism is much more complex and one cannot rely solely on calorie calculation for a healthy and effective diet.

Does the CICO Diet work or hurt?

In principle, the CICO Diet works, that is, you actually lose weight by creating a caloric deficit, however you must never set aside common sense, otherwise you risk incurring serious health problems. The diet must be well balanced and ensure a correct intake of fibres, vitamins, mineral salts, while the intake of sugars and saturated fats must be more limited. For this it is not enough to read only the calories indicated on the labels, but also all the other nutritional values ​​and above all it is important to get help from a true nutritionist in order not to make mistakes.

What to eat?

When it comes to concretely choosing the foods to put on the table, it is important to guarantee our body all the essential elements to feel good and not just focus on the calories to limit in order to lose weight. Furthermore, we must never stop remembering that one person is different from another and only a nutritionist, after a careful visit, will be able to tell us which foods are right for us and how we must create a calorie deficit to lose weight but without incurring in nutritional deficiencies. Furthermore, supplements may often be necessary when following a low-calorie and weight loss diet and only your doctor will be able to tell you which ones.

