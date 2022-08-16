Fitz > Equip the Gear > ciele athletics new product debut.Sweatshirts with sports caps pay attention to environmental protection and have complete functions

The Canadian brand ciele athletics sports hats have landed in Hong Kong and Macau in August. This season’s ciele athletics new products continue to be stylish and practical. Starting from this year, most sports caps have been Fair Trade Certified™, and ciele athletics uses certified factories to ensure that employees in these factories are , enjoy a better working environment.

Using recycled materials

ciele athletics continues to increase the use of environmentally friendly materials – “Repreve Recycled Polyester Fiber”. At present, the number of recycled products is close to 100%, including hats and NSBTshirt series. Repreve guarantees high-quality fabrics made of 100% environmentally friendly materials. The materials used are environmentally friendly materials including recycled water bottles and “pre-consumer textile waste”, with confidence guaranteed.

For every pound of repreve recycled polyester used, 24,000 BTUs of energy can be saved, which is equal to 0.2 gallons (about 760 milliliters) of gasoline.

ciele athletics cap features

UV protection : The ciele athletics sports hat has a sunscreen function of UPF+40UV coefficient at the brim position, which provides protection for everyone during daytime running

Washable in the washing machine: All ciele athletics hats can be washed in the washing machine and then hung up to air dry for a convenient, clean finish

COOLwick™ High Efficiency Quick Dry Fabric : ciele athletics uses COOLwick™ high-efficiency and quick-drying fabric, which can quickly transfer sweat from the user's skin to the outside of the fabric, and then volatilize; now the latest anti-odor function is added

The visor is made of a unique material, which is hard but soft : The brand's visor is made of a unique material with a "rigid and soft" texture. On the one hand, it is soft enough to be easily folded and stored, and it will not deform when taken out for running. On the other hand, the cap can be adjusted according to personal preferences. curvature of the tongue

Reflective material: All ciele athletics hats have reflective materials in the details, so you can be clearly seen when running at night, which is very important for safety

**Available at Fitz Store**

NSBT shirt Eco-friendly organic cotton sports Tee

In addition to various running caps, ciele athletics also launches environmentally friendly organic cotton sports NSBT shirt (not so basic t-shirt) every season, which is suitable for stylish casual hea runners and hikers. It is comfortable and stylish to wear on the street. so basic?