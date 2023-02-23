Smoking, as well as being a dangerous vice for our health, can become a cause of discomfort for the people around us: the acrid smell of cigarettes is not the best, which is why it is necessary to remedy it.

Il smoking habit it represents a plague that is difficult to eradicate, which can turn into a discomfort for the people around us. In fact, a smoker gets used to the strong smell of the cigarette, which is why he is hardly bothered by it. Conversely, external individuals could don’t put up with bad breath, as well as acid-smelling clothes and hair that looks like it came out of a smokestack. To avoid the inevitable social isolation, you absolutely have to do it remedy.

In the next paragraph, we will list four methods contrast of cigarette halitosis, easy to implement and definitely accessible to anyone. We also remind you that – in addition to a problem of olfactory discomfort – reference must be made to the terrible risks to our health. At least it would be advisable to reduce the daily consumption of cigarettes. Now we come to us: here’s how to fight bad breath as a smoker.

Cigarette breath? Here’s how to counteract the annoying smell of smoke

Oral hygiene: oral hygiene care is essential for any individual, even more so if we are talking about a smoker. The substances produced by the cigarette and the smoke itself are deposited on teeth, gums and tongue – which is why it is necessary to clean the oral cavity frequently to avoid giving off bad smells. It would be better to brush your teeth after each cigarette, it is certain that if you usually smoke more than three cigarettes a day, it is clear that cleaning your teeth continuously could damage their structure and enamel. We therefore recommend use sugar-free chewing gum, in order to sanitize the mouth in a non-aggressive way. Also remember to buy a special toothbrush for the tongue, you should clean every area of ​​the mouth to avoid giving off bad breath.