(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – Cigarette vending machines under attack by hackers in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito. In various parts of Italy, writings such as “Fuori Alfredo dal 41bis” appeared on the video of the machines, while the packages could be purchased for ten cents, so much so that the tobacconists were forced to deactivate the machines.



It appears that the affected vending machines are all of the same brand. (HANDLE).



