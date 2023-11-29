Cigna Healthcare’s Eduardo Pitto Discusses the Importance of Health and Business HRDigital Award

Cigna Healthcare sponsors the 10th Digital HR Business and Health Award, recognizing companies that promote employee well-being

Cigna Healthcare is proud to be a sponsor of the 10th Digital HR Business and Health Award, an event that recognizes companies that prioritize employee health and well-being. According to Eduardo Pitto, Commercial Director at Cigna Healthcare, sponsoring the award allows the company to connect with industry leaders, share knowledge, and strengthen strategic alliances.

The award recognizes companies of all sizes and industries that promote health policies to improve the quality of life for their employees, both in the workplace and in their personal lives. This includes implementing policies focused on physical, mental, financial, and social well-being with a global and innovative approach.

The event will also highlight the ‘Best S&B Manager of the Year Award’, recognizing HR professionals who have effectively managed the health and well-being of their employees. This includes leaders who have implemented innovative policies and prioritized employee well-being on a global scale.

Eduardo Pitto emphasized Cigna Healthcare’s support for initiatives that promote employee health and well-being, as well as the recognition of companies that seek to make positive changes in the sector.

The 10th Digital HR Business and Health Award is organized by RRHHDigital and sponsored by Cigna, Plennio, Gi Group Holding, Donte Group, iHealth, BYmyCAR Madrid, Urban Sports Club, Stimulus, and CompensationCH Part of Howden. Past awardees include companies like B, Santander, Orange, Mapfre, RACC, HP, Securitas Direct, and The Adecco Group.

Eduardo Pitto stated, “We know that it is essential to have a workforce that is in optimal health and well-being, since it is the main value of any company.”

The event promises to be a platform for sharing best practices, innovative solutions, and recognizing the efforts of companies that prioritize the health and well-being of their employees.

