Use of masks indoors, home work and reduction of mass aggregations, ventilation of closed environments and intensification of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine and a further dose for some categories at risk. These are some of the actions indicated by the Ministry of Health, in the event of a worsening of the epidemiological situation, in the circular ‘Interventions in place for the management of the circulation of SarsCoV2 in the winter season 2022-23’. The document provides ideas for “preparing a rapid adaptation of actions and services at the regional level in the event of an increased request for assistance”.

The use of masks, the circular reads, “is effective in reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses and in the event that an evident epidemiological deterioration is documented with serious clinical impact and/or on the functioning of welfare services, their use in enclosed spaces, aimed in particular at protecting people at high risk of serious illness”. Similarly, “in the event of a possible significant worsening of the epidemiological picture, the temporary adoption of other measures could be evaluated, such as working from home or limiting the size of events involving gatherings”. At the moment in Italy the use of respiratory protective devices is mandatory for workers, users and visitors of healthcare facilities and RSA. The circular also calls for ensuring “adequate ventilation in closed environments, a fundamental measure to reduce the risk of transmission of SarsCoV2 and other respiratory viruses”. The ministry also recommends the anti-Covid vaccination in the 2022-2023 winter season, with the aim of “continuing to put the elderly and frail in safety as a priority, protecting them from serious illness and hospitalization”. The administration of the fourth doses with bivalent vaccines is recommended for categories at risk, and an additional booster dose with mRNA vaccine in the bivalent formulation “is currently recommended for the following categories of people who have already received a second booster dose with monovalent mRNA vaccine, once at least 120 days have passed since the same or since the last infection: people aged 80 and over, RSA guests, people aged 60 and over with frailty. At the request of the interested party, also all other subjects over sixty, who have already received a second booster, will still be able to get vaccinated with a further dose of vaccine“. Furthermore, from 09/12/22 the recommendation of the anti-Covid vaccination was extended to children in the 6 months – 4 years age group (included) who present frail conditions.

Strengthen surveillance systems and increase genomic sequencing to detect new variants of the SarsCoV2 virus. The circular of the Ministry of Health for the management of the virus in the winter season recommends it. It will be “essential to ensure a sufficient sequencing volume to monitor the viruses in circulation and the emergence of new variants and an adequate diagnostic capacity of the laboratories. Therefore, it is strongly recommended, at least in hospitals and emergency rooms, to collect samples for to molecular testing, to guarantee a minimum number of samples to be genotyped in each Region”.

THE NUMBERS – The incidence and the Rt transmissibility index of Covid-19 cases in Italy continue to decrease. The weekly incidence at national level is in fact equal this week to 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 233 per 100,000 inhabitants seven days ago. In the period 7 December-20 December 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 0.84 (range 0.81-0.88), a decrease compared to the previous week – when it had reached the value of 0 ,91 – and below the epidemic threshold. This was revealed by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid-19.

The ICU occupancy rate is essentially stable at 3.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 29 December) compared to 3.1% as at 22 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 13.0% (as of December 29) from 13.7% as of December 22. The data is contained in the ISS-Ministry of Health weekly monitoring.