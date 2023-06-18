Circulation, here are ten foods that are good for you

The proper functioning of circulation it also goes through the food they eat. A healthy and balanced diet together with coupons styles of life and regular physical activity contribute to making us feel good.
There are dishes that have a particularly positive effect on blood circulation. The latter is intended to provide nutrients and oxygen to all cells of the body. This function is performed thanks to the network of blood vessels present in the body. Through Russian and arteries blood flows to and from the heart.
The importance of eating well
Il food can protect the cardiovascular system and help prevent the onset of pathologies such as arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and the formation of the so-called cholesterol bad that it settles in the arterial walls and hinders the normal flow of blood.
Foods beneficial for circulation
Here are the ten foods to eat:
- The vegetables. Vegetables, especially green leafy ones such as cabbage, spinach, zucchini and rocket are rich in Vitamin K, which helps protect the arteries. In addition, nitrates help reduce blood pressure and slow down the aging of the arteries.
- The fresh fruit. With fresh fruit, a full supply of vitamins A, B1, B2, B3 and C is ensured. All elements, the latter, which protect the Heart and the arteries. Apricots, melons, pineapples, cherries, citrus fruits, plums, you can indulge yourself. And then berries and red fruits, rich in antioxidantssubstances that counteract free radicals and help keep bad cholesterol and blood pressure under control.
- Fruit dry. Walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds and peanuts they are good and healthy. In fact, they contain vitamin E and omega3 fatty acids which fight the increase in blood pressure and are useful in counteracting bad cholesterol.
- L’olio extra virgin olive oil. This condiment is a panacea: in fact, it contains oleic acid which has protective effects against cardiovascular diseases.
- Il pesce. Oily fish such as anchovies, sardines and mackerel are rich in omega3, as well as salmon. Eating them means helping the heart and the cardiovascular system.
- I cereals. Whole grains (pasta, bread, rye etc) are rich in fiber which can help reduce bad cholesterol.
- I legumes. Beans, lentils and chickpeas, as well as being a source of vegetable protein and macronutrients and low in sugar and fat, contain essential mineral salts. Among these, iron, useful against bad cholesterol, potassium, which reduces blood pressure, and of phosphoruswhich favors the proper functioning of the muscles, including the heart.
- The soy. This food is a legume with a high protein content. Called “Japan bean”, very common in the East, it is rich in omega 3 which fight diseases cardiovascular. It also has anti-cholesterol properties.
- Il chocolate fondant. Good news for gourmands. Chocolate is a source of flavonoids, from the group of polyphenols, which promote the elasticity of blood vessels and reduce cardiovascular risks. The important thing is that the chocolate is fondant (at least 70% cocoa).
- Il coffee and the land These drinks contain polyphenols, substances with antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory. They are useful for the metabolism of lipids and glucose, for cholesterol and the cardiovascular system. However, the watchword is moderation.