Circumnavigate the Kiel Fjord on the Stadtgarten hiking trail | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/16/2023 11:37 a.m The new hiking trail, around 44 kilometers long, is ideal for small escapes from the city. It leads through numerous idyllic parks and gardens around the Kiel Fjord – from Schilksee to the beach in Hasselfelde.

Circumnavigating the Kiel Fjord on green paths – this is made possible by the new Stadtgartenweg. It usually leads off the beaten track through the green oases of the state capital. There is almost always a bus stop nearby, so you can also hike just individual sections.

Through the botanical garden and the old urn cemetery

There are many beautiful green spaces along the way. For example, the path leads through the botanical garden of the University of Kiel and the old urn cemetery. There it is worth taking a look at the pretty little pelican fountain. The avenue of cherry trees begins right next to it – a beautiful sight, especially in spring when the trees are in blossom. That’s another goal Landscape conservation area Langsee in the east of Kiel with its near-natural reed beds and swamp forests. It counts to Kiel’s green belt, which was laid out 100 years ago as a recreational area for the population and for the city to be self-sufficient in food.

Kollhorst nature experience center: meadow orchards and bees

This is also in the middle of the historic green belt Kollhorst Nature Experience Center. Until the 1970s, the site was used by the city nursery, which planted vegetables, perennials and shrubs there. Today, the meadow orchards invite you to relax. In summer, the center offers a variety of events related to nature. One focus is on the protection of bees: in addition to lectures and guided tours, you can also attend beekeeping courses.

Forest, allotments and beach

From the beach in Schilksee in the northwest of Kiel to Hasselfelder Strand on the eastern side of the fjord, the Stadtgartenwanderweg is a total of 44.5 kilometers long and also leads through allotments, forests and residential areas. A yellow-orange dot marks the route. Signs are posted at intersections for better orientation. The path is largely barrier-free, in some places the main route has been supplemented by alternative paths: They lead over steeper sections or stairs, but are particularly attractive.

A website of the city of Kiel has more Information about the route bundled and offers the route for download as a GPX file for navigation devices or touring apps.

Map: Interesting places on the Kiel Stadtgartenwanderweg

Further information

The city on the fjord lives from and with the Baltic Sea. Large ferries go to the center of the sailing metropolis. more

In Kiel everything revolves around the fjord. The Baltic Sea arm stretches for kilometers to the center of the state capital. The best way to explore the region is by ship. more