Ciro Immobile does not leave his little Michela alone: ​​second night in the Gemelli hospital, he will be discharged on Tuesday

Cyrus Immobile he will be discharged tomorrow. He will spend another night in the hospital, next to his daughter Michela.

The Lazio captain did not leave the Gemelli this morning, as he had agreed with the doctors yesterday, on the day of the violent accident against the tram at Ponte Matteotti.

April 16, 2023

The reason isn’t about the centre-forward’s physical condition, who is fine and spent a peaceful night, but it’s about his daughter Michela: the 10-year-old girl had to stay another day under observation in the hospital, so Immobile, in order not to leave her alone, postponed her return home.

Where is the wife instead? Jessica with the two boys (Matthias and Andrew) and the other daughter, Georgiawho was in Ciro’s SUV at the time of the collision: she, on the other hand, has already been discharged from the Bambino Gesù hospital.

April 16, 2023

Obviously, Immobile is anxious to get back on the pitch, but his biggest concern right now is with his two little girls. “I hope they forget everything,” she confessed to friends from the hospital room. From tomorrow they will all be together again at home.

In the Ciro Immobile accident he suffered a distortion trauma of the spine and a compound fracture of the right XI rib. Once he leaves, he will have to rest between 7 and 10 days without being able to train: these are the recovery times communicated to the Lazio captain, who on Friday at La Spezia had scored again from a penalty after 2 months.