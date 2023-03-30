Home Health CISL FP: “the abolition of the exclusivity bond for Nurses, Physiotherapists and Health Professions is excellent”.
CISL FP: “the abolition of the exclusivity bond for Nurses, Physiotherapists and Health Professions is excellent”.

CISL FP: “the abolition of the exclusivity bond for Nurses, Physiotherapists and Health Professions is excellent”.

“We learn of the government’s willingness to definitively remove the exclusivity bond for nurses. Finally, after the interlocution we had with the Minister, we are putting into practice a battle that the Cisl Fp has carried out in all its offices to recognize a sacrosanct right for all health professionals in the country”. The secretariat of the National CISL Fp writes it in a note, referring to the contents of the first drafts of the Bills Decree.

“The text – they continue, referring to the issue of attacks – also goes in the right direction on the issue of protecting those who work every day for the health of all citizens and, therefore, we support the approval of an aggravating penalty in the case of violence perpetrated against health and social care professionals and anyone engaged, in the exercise of their functions, in auxiliary activities of care, health assistance or rescue. It is an issue that, in recent years, we have raised extensively in Italy, and we ask that the institutions in which attacks on personnel take place appear as civil parties in the proceedings”.

“We now hope for the definitive go-ahead for the provision and the strengthening of a much-needed dialogue to address all the still open issues”, concluded Cisl FP.

Abolition of the Nursing Exclusivity Constraint: free profession choice must be left to the worker and not to the Company.

