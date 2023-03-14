Home Health Citizen mourning in Berbenno di Valtellina for the boys overwhelmed by the train
Citizen mourning in Berbenno di Valtellina for the boys overwhelmed by the train

The community of Berbenno di Valtellina is in mourning for what sadly happened in the late afternoon of Sunday 12 March, at the railway station, when two 15-year-olds lost their vita hit by a train. An indescribable tragedy that deeply affected the citizens and the municipal administration so as to push the mayor, Valerio Fumasoni, to call a day of mourning for the city in memory of Merito and Gabriel.

“Dear fellow citizens, our Community is astonished and shocked by the suddenly broken lives of still adolescent boys in the tragic accident that happened yesterday, Sunday 12 March 2023, at the San Pietro railway station. The Mayor and the “Administration, on behalf of a Community that is expressing its moved participation in these hours, express their deepest condolences to the families of the young people and cling to them in collective suffering. For this tomorrow, Tuesday 14 March, there will be mourning in the city Berbenno”, is the message written by the mayor to his fellow villagers.

“We therefore ask the population to dedicate a thought to these kids, honoring a minute’s silence at 10 as a sign of respect and closeness”, continues Fumasoni. The flag in public buildings will then be displayed at half-mast, while the owners of commercial activities and public establishments are invited to close the shutters at 10 for one minute, although without the obligation to suspend the activity. The pupils will be directly involved in their respective schools and the institutions will meet in the Town Hall square.

