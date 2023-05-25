Home » “Citizens follow recommendations during operations in contact with water”
“Citizens follow recommendations during operations in contact with water”

Press release no. 33
Release date 24 May 2023

Flood, Schillaci: “Citizens should follow recommendations during operations in contact with water”

“We recommend that citizens of flooded areas in Emilia-Romagna follow the instructions and adopt the behaviors suggested by the Public Health Department Ausl Romagna. I spoke to councilor Donini to be updated on the situation, which is under control, and to renew our availability for any necessary support”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

“We are also in contact with the regional agency for prevention, the environment and energy of Emilia-Romagna – he added – and we have shared the regional handbook which will soon also be published on the institutional portal of the Ministry to give maximum dissemination to the indicated rules of conduct. We are aware of the difficulties at this moment but it is important to adopt the utmost caution and attention. The Emilia-Romagna community is demonstrating a great ability to react and we will continue to be at the side of those in need and of all the health workers and volunteers involved in the flooded areas”.

