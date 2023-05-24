“Citizens follow recommendations during operations in contact with water”

“We recommend that the citizens of the flooded areas in Emilia-Romagna follow the instructions and adopt the behaviors suggested by the Public Health Department Ausl Romagna” – declares the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – “I spoke with the councilor Donini to be updated on the situation, which is under control, and renew our availability for any necessary support”.

For citizens and for those who are working in flooded areas, the Ausl of Romagna has, in fact, prepared a Go with mewhich contains the indications and sanitary rules of conduct, as well as advice for cleaning and disinfection.

Here are the recommendations of the Ausl Romagna.

Floodwaters can be contaminated by wastewater from sewage systems or by agricultural or industrial chemicals and wastes.

First of all, remember to protect yourself during clearing and/or cleaning operations: do not expose yourself to risky situations and do not carry out actions or maneuvers that could compromise your safety or that of other volunteers. Carry out the cleaning and clearing activities compatibly with your health conditions and psychophysical abilities.

Potential dangers



Tetanus: You must possess valid tetanus vaccination* (last booster dose within the last 10 years). Vaccination status can be checked on the Electronic Health Record or alternatively for residents of Romagna it can be requested by email at [email protected] If you need a booster, you can go to the vaccination clinics in Lugo, Faenza, Ravenna and Cervia during surgery hours and without an appointment (RAVENNA Mon-Tue-Wed-Fri 8.30-12.30/ Thu 14.30-17.00, CERVIA Tue 14.30-17.00/ Thu 8.30-12.30, LUGO Tue and Thu 8.30-12.30/ Tue 14.30-17.00 , FAENZA Mon-Tue-Fri 8.30-12.30/ Thu 14.30-17.00) or at the Conselice Community House, where on the morning of Friday 26 May from 9:30 to 13:00 it will be possible to carry out the vaccination without an appointment, only for residents of the Municipality.

When floods impact the sewage system and wastewater, there is an increased risk of contracting infections affecting the gastrointestinal system which manifests itself in vomiting and/or diarrhoea. Remember not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth with muddy hands and whenever possible wash with soap and water. Using running water: In flooded areas it is recommended to follow the instructions of your municipality of residence to be updated on the potability of the water supplied.

In flooded areas it is recommended to follow the instructions of your municipality of residence to be updated on the potability of the water supplied. Electricity and Gas : Remember not to turn on the electricity, gas or electrical appliances if the system and sockets have been wet. It will be possible to relight them safely only after checking by qualified personnel.

: Remember not to turn on the electricity, gas or electrical appliances if the system and sockets have been wet. It will be possible to relight them safely only after checking by qualified personnel. Molds and spores : as the days go by, water and humidity can give rise to mold and spores that are dangerous to health. Try to ventilate the areas of the house affected by the flood as much as possible, to favor the drying of walls and floors It is important to maintain correct ventilation even during cleaning activities and remember to protect, when possible by isolating them, any areas uncontaminated by the spread of dust, mold and spores. In the event of close contact with surfaces covered in mould, cover your nose and mouth with a cloth or better with a mask, preferably FFP2.

: as the days go by, water and humidity can give rise to mold and spores that are dangerous to health. Try to ventilate the areas of the house affected by the flood as much as possible, to favor the drying of walls and floors It is important to maintain correct ventilation even during cleaning activities and remember to protect, when possible by isolating them, any areas uncontaminated by the spread of dust, mold and spores. In the event of close contact with surfaces covered in mould, cover your nose and mouth with a cloth or better with a mask, preferably FFP2. Use of combustion generators: if you use this type of generator be careful because they can produce carbon monoxide or other dangerous and odorless substances, therefore use them in safety and preferably in external and well-ventilated areas.

Clothing recommended



If you are involved in material and mud removal and disposal works, you should be equipped with:

gloves in waterproof material, easily washable and disinfectable

boots or in any case adequate footwear in waterproof material, easily washable and disinfectable

clothing washable at 60°C (alternatively disposable overalls or overalls in easily washable and disinfectable material)

if possible goggles or visor in washable and disinfectable material

Rules of conduct



If possible, avoid contact with flood waters to avoid contamination with polluted water or soil.

When this is unavoidable, follow the advice below:

CROSSING SHALLOW WATER Wear Always boots or sturdy footwear to protect you. Avoid slippers and flip flops. CONTACT WITH MUD/FLOODWATER Wear gloves when contact is anticipated and be sure to wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water afterward. Avoid touching your face, mouth and eyes with unclean hands. Always wash your hands after all contact with water and soil, including wet animals. SKIN LESIONS (minor wounds, grazes or burns) Protect any injury, graze, cut wound with waterproof dressings. CHILDREN PLAYING WITH MUD or WATER Strictly to be avoided. If this had nevertheless happened, immediately change clothes and give the children a bath/shower with soap and running water. WASTE MANAGEMENT Wear gloves if possible and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and running water when finished. Pay attention to the type of waste/material being handled, especially if they are chemical products or products containing toxic/hazardous substances, unknown materials and substances. For the disposal of bulky waste follow the instructions provided by Hera. Do not obstruct the streets in front of the houses with rubbish that could hinder the correct transit of emergency vehicles and the removal of debris.

Recommendations for cleaning and disinfection



Clean all hard surfaces such as walls and floors with warm water and detergents. If the surfaces are rough, scrub with a stiff brush remembering to protect the respiratory tract from dust.

If things have been wet for more than two days, take everything you can outside to dry. Remove contaminated or moldy materials and debris that has been contaminated with sewage, water or mud. Remove anything made of cellulose, wood or natural fibers that can absorb water and sewage, as they can become grounds for health-hazardous mold growth, even if not visible. Clothes contaminated with mud and sewage should be washed in hot water.

Report situations such as the detection of asbestos, animal carcasses or other health and hygiene issues to the Department of Public Health.