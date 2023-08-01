Citizenship income, what changes after August 1st: how to get the inclusion check and job training support

How does the basic income change after the suspension in force from today 1st August? After the stop to those who can be employed, how is the procedure for taking charge by the social services activated? On the site from INPS, the Questions and Answers that will manage the transitional phase between the subsidy, the inclusion allowance and the Employment Training Service have been available since yesterday. That will be up to whoever is employable. In the case of taking charge by the social services, the use of the Rdc will continue until 31 December 2023. The taking charge does not concern households that have members sent to the Employment Centres. With Job Training you have financial support of 350 euros for a maximum of twelve months.

How it changes

From 1 January 2024, on the other hand, the nuclei in which there are disabled people, minors, or people with at least sixty years of age, or components in a disadvantaged condition and included in care and assistance programs of the local social and health services certified by the public administration, will potentially be recipients of the Inclusion check (ADI), a new measure to combat poverty, fragility and social exclusion. The Rdc, on the other hand, remains until the end of 2023 for families who have income difficulties but also minors, disabled or elderly people. And for those taken over by social services. From 1 January 2024 it becomes an inclusion allowance. Instead, it disappears from August for those able to work, who from 1 September will be able to apply for Support for Training and Employment (Sfl). Which has the objective of promoting a path towards employment.

The suspension: who can return

There are 160 thousand families who benefited from the citizen’s income or pensions and who received the INPS message suspending the subsidy since August. The last installment arrived on July 27th. Among them, however, there are 88,000 families who could return: they could be taken care of by social services. It is expected that those who have lost the RDC will be able to return if they are taken over by the social services of the municipalities by the end of October. The communication takes place on a platform called GePi. However, the transition is not easy. The association of Municipalities (Anci) speaks of technical problems, especially in the list of fragile families. People with addictions, women victims of violence, people in charge of psychiatric services, the homeless could be included in the subsidy.

Support for job training

Support for job training (Sfl), on the other hand, provides for the payment of 350 euros for a maximum of 12 months for every single person who starts the journey towards work and has lapsed from the Rdc. Therefore it can also be paid to more than one member per family. The application can be made from September 1st. It is up to those who have already activated themselves for projects useful to the community or training courses, through a platform (Siisl): but this platform does not yet exist even if the aim is to activate it in good time. The Tfl is also due to those who already participate in the national programs for the Workers Employability Guarantee.

How to apply

The Inclusion Allowance must be requested from INPS through patronages or Cafs. The request can only be made electronically. Among the values ​​required also an Imu value for real estate purposes of less than 30 thousand euros. And a value of the movable assets of less than 6 thousand euros. However, it will be increased by two thousand for each member of the family following the first and by another thousand euros for each minor. The family member who is unemployed following voluntary resignation is not entitled to the allowance. In this case, he will have to wait twelve months to apply. The inclusion allowance is compatible with the single allowance for children. But whoever wants it will now have to apply.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

