Citronella wax on floors? How to solve without spending a euro

Citronella wax ended up on the floors and you don’t know how to get rid of it? Here’s how to fix the damage, without spending in euros.

You know how remove the wax from the citronella cHas it accidentally leaked onto the floors? The first thing we want to tell you is that there is always a solution to everything. Lemongrass is used in the summer mostly for akeep away the mosquitoes that go around us.

There are really many products on the market that can help us in this sense, but it is customary to resort to citronella which is the absolute product with a powerful repellent action. There are products that are sprayed directly on the body and there are also some citronella candles which are used to keep these insects away from our environments.

Although they are effective, these citronella candles however they tend to run forming annoying and stubborn bumps stains on our floors. Especially if theretrench it is not removed immediately, once dried it solidifies and encrusts, becoming difficult to remove.

For this reason, today we want to give you some useful tips to be able to remove these citronella stains from the floor swithout necessarily having to go crazy.

Citronella wax on the floor, do you know how to get rid of it?

If you are looking for a remedy for remove wax stains from the floor you’ve come to the right place. First, the first thing to do is to somehow look for di remove the excess wax passing for example a scraper or a spatula and rub.

We need to soften this wax that has encrusted, using an ingredient that you surely have in your homes. It’s about the ice. So take some ice cubes, place them on the wax stain and leave to act for a few minutes. Within moments the wax will soften and it will be easier to remove.

As an alternative to ice, you can instead use a heat source, such as he phon. Take some blotting paper and place it on the stain, then pass the hair dryer and you will see how the wax will start to stick to the paper and detach from the floor.

Obviously put the hair dryer at a certain distance from the wax and not really attached. Remember that the hair dryer should only be used in the case of rather stubborn wax stains.

The right remedy according to your type of floor

However, it must be said that not all floors are the same and consequently there are remedies that are more suitable for one type than for another. If your floor is marble, it is recommended to use a little tepid water obviously after having removed the encrusted wax with a hair dryer.

Then take a bowl where you put a little water at room temperature inside and dab the wax stain with a cloth. Let it act for a few minutes and then start rubbing rather delicately with a cloth or sponge.

If instead the floor is wooden, wax stains should be treated with a cotton ball soaked in a little alcohol. Then dab this swab on the stain and several times until it is completely eliminated.

If, on the other hand, your floor is in porcelain stoneware e so the one we say more resistant and practical even in cleaning, just be careful not to do damage. It is recommended in this case to use the vinegar, which is an ingredient that has importanti cleaning, polishing and stain removing properties.

Take a microfiber cloth or a soft sponge, start rubbing until the stain will not have come off. Of course, remember to rinse because vinegar is still quite corrosive.

Finally, if the floor is terracotta to remove citronella stains use the ice cube trick we talked about above. Immediately after, use a simple detergent made with your own hands, adding two tablespoons of Marseille soap to about 10 tablespoons of white wine vinegar, all in 5 liters of water.

Mix everything and wash the affected area with a floor brush and you will see how in a few minutes the floor will be not only clean but also degreased and perfumed.

