MESSINA – On the occasion of the 26th National Day for the donation of organs and tissues which occurs on Sunday 16 April, at Palazzo Zanca, during a press conference, in the presence of the Councilor for Health Policies Alessandra Calafiore, the information campaign was illustrated # cittàdelSi, promoted by Anci, the Ministry of Health and the National Transplant Center, which will be held on Sunday 16 April, in Piazza Cairoli. The meeting was attended by the commander of the municipal police force Stefano Blasco and representatives of the territorial network of Messina which deals with the sector such as, Asp, Irccs, Avis, Aido, Admo, Donare è Vita, Fasted Messina onlus, Croce rossa Italian, University of Messina, Policlinico and Papardo hospitals. The Municipality of Messina joined the #cittàdelSi initiative with a resolution of the Giunta of last April 6th.

GOAL OF THE ADMINISTRATION TO MOBILIZE CITIZENSHIP

With regards to the measure, it “manifests – highlighted commissioner Calafiore – the will of this administration to sensitize citizens in synergy with the bodies and associations present in the area on the important issue of donation. The goal is to mobilize citizens in order to become aware that giving represents the highest and most qualified expression of love for the community, because giving means saving someone’s life, giving them back the possibility of living and at the same time enriching their life of the donor”. With regard to the aims of the information campaign #Messina is #cittàdelSì #choose to donate #unSìinComune which intends to make citizens aware of saying yes to donations when issuing or renewing their identity card), the participants in the meeting took part title have highlighted the need to develop synergies aimed at promoting organ and blood component donation activities, with a view to networking also through training courses, in particular through the involvement of schools, to carry out information actions on the matter the act of donating aimed at making young people understand above all the civic sense of a simple action, such as saying “Yes” to donation as a civil commitment and sense of community, a simple individual act but a strong collective gesture of trust and responsibility.

AN IMPORTANT CHOICE

It is an important choice, a choice of the heart, thanks to which many pathologies can be cured and many lives saved. During the meeting, a moment of attention was dedicated, as underlined by Councilor Calafiore, also to the memory of the late Gaetano Alessandro, for his profuse commitment and the contribution he gave to raising user awareness in joining the donation of organs, tissues and blood products. To conclude the interventions from an operational point of view, Commander Blasco guaranteed the timeliness of the actions, a typical characteristic of the Corps’ activity, but that in the specific case of “giving and receiving” a more than immediate intervention will certainly be ensured. Finally, considering the non-optimal weather forecast for the weekend, it has been assured that in case of rain the event will be set up in the atrium of Palazzo Zanca.