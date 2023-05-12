Cittadinanzattiva, cut 103 Emergency Departments – Medicine in 10 years

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 11 MAY – “In the last 10 years there has been a constant reduction of emergency structures: there is a cut of 61 emergency departments, 103 emergency rooms, 10 pediatric emergency rooms and 35 resuscitation centres” . Even with respect to the timeliness of the arrival of emergency vehicles, the situation has worsened: in Calabria where the emergency vehicle arrives on average in 27 minutes, Basilicata 29 minutes and Sardinia 30 minutes, when the national average is 20 minutes”. the health emergencies that Cittadinanzattiva photographs in the 2023 Civic Health Report, presented today to the Ministry of Health.



The Civic Report on Health integrates the data from the 14,272 reports from citizens, which reached Cittadinanzattiva during 2022, with data from institutional, academic or research sources. The most frequent reports in the emergency and urgency area concern: excessive waiting for triage (19%) crowded emergency room (15%).



Once the pandemic emergency is over, citizens find themselves dealing, more than before, with emergency rooms on the verge of exhaustion, a shortage of doctors and medical deserts. Due to the waiting lists, the use of private spending is increasing and waiting for many turns into giving up: the growth compared to 2021 is above all the reports of non-access to services (+5.8%).



Another urgency is that of the healthcare personae: data from a new survey of 10,000 professionals show that 40% say they have unsustainable workloads and one in three is unable to balance work times with those of private life. Finally, reports on the subject of mental health are increasing: 28% denounce a situation that has now become unsustainable at the family level and 17% the lack of health figures in the area.



To overcome the Health Urgency Cittadinanzattiva launches a Manifesto with a petition on Change.org, while at 2 pm there will be a flash mob in front of the Ministry to demonstrate the health emergencies of their territories. (HANDLE).

