«The picture that emerges from the so-called grill Leah produced by Ministry of Healthand that today the Gimbe Foundation punctually examines and relaunches in its Report, highlights a situation of profound inequality in access to care for the citizens of our country: only 11 compliant Regions, and of these just eight in all three areas of health care, i.e. prevention, district or territorial care and hospital care”. He supports it Active citizenship in a statement released today. «The data, as Gimbe recalls, refer to 2020 and, also given the reports of citizens to the protection and information services and to the branches in the Cittadinanzattiva area, the situation could have further worsened».

«Reality tells us that today there is not only a North-South rift but also between areas of the same territory and that those that in the past were identified as model regions also present important criticalities or profound inequalities» continues the note. «The data on, for example, say so waiting lists, a phenomenon that now affects a large part of the national territory; as well as those we presented a few weeks ago on health desertification which, starting from the shortage of doctors, affects nine regions: Lombardy (in particular the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, Como, Lecco, Lodi, Milan) e Piedmont (Alessandria, Asti, Cuneo, Novara, Turin, Vercelli), followed in order by Friuli Venezia Giuliin (Gorizia, Pordenone, Udine, Trieste), Calabria (Cosenza, Crotone, Reggio Calabria, Vibo Valentia), Veneto (Treviso, Venice, Verona), Liguria (Imperia, La Spezia, Savona), Emilia Romagna (Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia), Trentino Alto Adige (both autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento) e Lazio (Latina and Viterbo)».

“In this situation, what seems clear to us is that the reform of differentiated autonomy or worse still of the”asymmetrical regionalism” – as defined in the report accompanying the reform proposal – is a measure born old, which does not photograph the complexity of the situation in which public health services find themselves in the area but which would certainly be the coup de grace for the maintenance of the National Health Service» he declares Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva. «The mayors of theAnci to block the debate, asking for more time on subjects with such an impact on the institutional structure of our Republic”.