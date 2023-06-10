City are not unbeatable and suffer from Inzaghi’s football: if the draw lasts more than an hour, Inter can do it | First page

No team is unbeatable, least of all Manchester City by Guardiola, who lost the Champions League final just two years ago against underdogs Chelsea. So, for tonight’s game, I will not write, neither that he has already won, nor that he will win. Only that it is objectively stronger than Inter for individuals and collectively, which has higher quality owners and reserves, which is led by an innovator of football who inspires forms, systems and game principles, now being implemented all over the world .

That said, I’ve seen more uncertain or surprising endings than the obvious ones. In Guardiola’s first Champions League, the favorite was Alex Ferguson’s United which, for almost a time, led the dance, except to shut down in the second half and, in any case, on one episode. The next time underdogs United got off to a better start and risked surprising Barcelona, ​​but in the end the Catalans dominated with their unrivaled pick-up. The tiki-taka is now gone. Guardiola implements a positional kick (an expression that commentators like a lot) in which the center of the game is the player, a polyvalent capable of doing everything with the ball. Not one for all, but all to know how to do everything. It is curious to note, however, how masterfully Alex Frosio wrote on The Sports GazetteThat two significant defeats by Manchester City, in the Premier League, came one from an Italian coach (Antonio Conte) with a 5-4-1 formation and the other from a team (Brentford, moreover at the Etihad) who applied the Inzaghiano 3-5-2. That is – writes Frosio – “low block, Toney’s air banks for the insertion of the midfield and actions started from very far away”. Now it is clear why Inzaghi wants start with Dzeko and continue with Lukaku. And also because Mkhitaryan (initially on the bench) will find space on the opposite side of Barella. Another tactical solution, this time suggested by Arrigo Sacchi, is to immediately verticalize in the not many times – we believe – in which Inter will be able to win back the ball. The launch on Lukaku, who knows how to defend, take knocks and sort out those arriving (also Dumfries and Dimarco) could be particularly suitable.

If we talk about strategy, however, Inter mustn’t give up on high pressing, as, instead, it often does. Because moving in a compact way, trying to obstruct the passing lines or, better yet, to steal the ball, can be rewarding. Even if the discourse does not please the purists of the game, the systematic foulwhen you are surprised by some play on the trocar, it can be a solution, always paying attention not to charge himself with yellow cards and not to concede dangerous free-kicks. The best quality required for a final like the one in Istanbul is theAttention, the antechamber of respect for the adversary, even for the weakest. Imagine with City.

It is a game that must be divided into fractions: fifteen, thirty, forty-five. And then another fifteen. If the score is still level at game time (not necessarily 0-0), Inter’s chances of success will suddenly increase. First, because it would mean the tactic works. Second, because the pressure, already entirely on the shoulders of the British, could plunge them into the abyss of uncertainty. Then, you know, just a detail. But in this Simon and his men are masters. Guardiola directs, Simone, if he wants, knows how to speculate. But if after all, if they’ve come this far, Inter can count on a very solid defence, on two wingers, on a midfield that is no less than that of City. Finally a lethal trio: Lautaro, Dzeko and Lukaku. Come on Inter, the night can burn.