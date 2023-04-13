news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 13 – Civibank has given away a new defibrillator available to the Prefecture of Udine and the Borgo Pracchiuso power plant.



The life-saving device was symbolically delivered by the General Manager of CiviBank, Mario Crosta, to the Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, in the presence of the President of the Order of Pharmacists, Gabriele Beltrame, and the owner of the Ariis pharmacy, outside which been placed.



“With this new installation, the village of Pracchiuso, which has always been devoted to Valentine’s Day, reconfirms its tradition of Borgo del Cuore – reads a note from the Prefecture -.



The device, which joins the other seven already present in the city, intends to allow immediate intervention in case of need, being now aware that one of the main causes of sudden death in Italy is cardiac arrest and also in Friuli Venezia Giulia Istat data show cardiovascular diseases as the first cause of death”.



As Marchesiello underlined, “this commendable initiative will also improve the safety of all those who intend to take part in the national gathering of the Alpini next month”. (HANDLE).

