Once again this year, ASL Roma 4 and the Civitavecchia Red Cross Committee are taking part in World Kidney Day by proposing a screening day for kidney disease to citizens.

On 12 March from 9.00 to 13.00, at Piazza della Vita, in Civitavecchia, Dr Fulvio Marrocco, Director of the Regional Reference Center for Nephrology and Dialysis “M. Biagini” of Civitavecchia, assisted by the staff of the UOC, will offer the opportunity to carry out a free screening of renal diseases, through an extemporaneous urine test, blood pressure measurement and nephrological evaluation.

Chronic kidney disease is the most common chronic pathology in the epidemiological panorama of the Western world, affecting between 6 and 10% of the resident population and representing a cohort of 850,000 patients worldwide. The scarcity of symptoms that characterizes this condition must remind doctors and patients, especially if diabetic or hypertensive, how renal function must be studied systematically, without waiting for the symptoms to push us to the appropriate checks.

The prevention of chronic kidney disease is made up of a healthy diet, regular physical exercise and a lifestyle that promotes kidney health, reducing the consumption of salt and avoiding the abuse of protein with food and drugs anti-inflammatory.

“World Kidney Day offers us a new opportunity to be close to our users and to carry out prevention – commented the Director General of ASL Roma 4, Cristina Matranga – Like ASL, there are various prevention and screening campaigns that we carry out during the year and I invite the population to participate”

Asl RM4 thanks in advance the Volunteers of the Italian Red Cross and the President of the city committee, Roberto Petteruti, for their precious support, thanks to which World Kidney Day has now become a city tradition.

Published on Thursday, March 9, 2023 @ 20:32:47 © breaking latest news