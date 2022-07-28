Home Health Clam?Amazon’s No.1 barbecue grill is…. Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones because of this | Community Platform | Digital
When visiting auctions or shopping websites, you often look at the products recommended by the website to learn about new information. However, recently some foreign netizens have found that the products recommended by some shopping websites are “walking clocks”. The products are not different from what they originally saw, or the recommended products The other categories are irrelevant and cause a lot of laughs.

According to foreign media reports, a netizen wanted to prepare for a picnic and searched for “Charcoal Grills” on Amazon in the United States. He did not expect that Google’s new product appeared in the top 100 products recommended by Amazon in this category. The charcoal-colored earphones “Pixel Buds Pro” also ranked first in the “Charcoal Grill” category.

Google Pixel Buds Pro is available in charcoal color, but this “charcoal is not more than charcoal”, but the product page of Amazon in the United States lists it as the first in the “charcoal grill” category. (reproduced from Amazon, USA)

Amazon in the United States also indicates on the website that each category has popular product rankings, providing new products with good sales or upcoming products, and mentions “hourly update content”, but although the Pixel Buds Pro in this category are charcoal However, it seems that the “charcoal-colored earphones” are regarded as charcoal grills. The recommended list has not been removed for more than a day and a half, causing many netizens to make pilgrimages.

Some netizens joked, “Will it (Pixel Buds Pro) actually be charcoal in the shape of earphones?” “Google finally launched a top-notch hardware”, “How to assemble charcoal earphones?” “Charcoal-colored Pixel How many burgers can the Buds Pro cook at a time?” “I used the Sony WF-1000XM4 (headphones) to roast beef and it was still raw.”

See also  Covid, how the three genes that clear all symptoms work

Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for pre-order in Taiwan, but only in fog gray and graphite colors. Charcoal like “Charcoal” is not available in Taiwan and is priced at 5,990 yuan.

It can be seen that only the Google Pixel Buds Pro does not belong to the “Charcoal Grill” category, but it ranks first in this category. (reproduced from Amazon, USA)

