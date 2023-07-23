Clara Maria Bagus: How she regained her basic trust / In her books, the …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Clara Maria Bagus wants to help people in their darkest hours – as a psychologist, but for several years now also as a bestselling author (“The Man Who Set Out in Search of Spring”, “The Color of Happiness”). In her stories, she lets the readers experience what fates and problems there are – and how they can be solved. Behind this is also the desire to reconcile with their own life experiences. “I didn’t come from a box of chocolates. I have a mentally handicapped sister. My parents constantly reached their limits. We had hardly any money at the time. My mother died young. And when I was 17 I had a car accident that I only just survived,” she says in an interview with the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Mentally ill people are often judged negatively

Due to her childhood experiences, she lacked basic trust at the time, but she has also developed sensitivity and compassion for the problems of others. Above all, she is concerned with the negative perception of mental illnesses in society. “Mental illnesses often have their reason in the brain metabolism, for example because certain messenger substances are out of order. This has been well researched. Nevertheless, people with a mental illness are still subliminally blamed for their experience,” explains the 48-year-old, who lives in Switzerland with her husband and two sons, to the health magazine. For the psychologist, a mental illness can push a person to their absolute limit just as much as cancer: This thought also influences her books.

In her latest novel “The Sound of Light”, Bagus also processes the experiences with her six-year-old son, who almost died of lymph node cancer three years ago. “Perhaps that’s why I felt the need to take away this skeleton, this darkness, this coldness from death,” says the psychologist. She succeeded: “I no longer experience death as a dark thing. I think it’s bright and light. In that sense I’ve made peace with it.”

