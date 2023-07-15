Clara Santin and Carlo Barban had spent a lifetime together

MIRANO – To the news of the wife dead, elderly dies shortly after heartbreak. This is the story of two spouses of Mirano (Venezia), Clara Santin e Carlo Barban, who died within hours of each other. After the news of his dead wife Carlo had what in jargon is defined as a “heartbreak”, broken heart syndrome, usually caused by a strong emotional stress. The symptoms are the same as for myocardial infarction: chest pain radiating to the left arm and sudden shortness of breath.

Both eighty-two, born, raised and lived in Mirano in the area near the hospital, they had been together for many years, married they had four children, six grandchildren.

THE MARRIAGE

Marriage, children Laura, Attilio, Giovanni and Francesco and then grandchildren Vanessa, Ivonne, Sebastiano, Gabriele, Isabella and Davide. A quiet life always lived together, passed between the normal dynamics of a family like many others. Clara had been a secretary at the Leonardo da Vinci middle school and Carlo worked in the sales department of a fabric company. Clara had been ill for some years with severe respiratory problems.

«In the last two months it had gotten worse» says Attilio one of the sons.

«They had hospitalized her in intensive care and then moved to Dolo in the last week, where they had also performed a tracheotomy. But we understood that she would not get out of it ».

The husband collapses and dies in the bathroom from an illness, the wife falls down the stairs to help him and dies too

THE FUNERAL

Clara Santin’s funeral was held yesterday in Mirano in the Cathedral of S. Michele Arcangelo. “When my mother died, my father felt ill,” explains Francesco, the couple’s other son.

«My father, for years, also had various health problems. Already at the news of my mother’s last hospitalization he was disturbed. And at the news of her death he had a cardiac arrest from which he never recovered. Admitted to the Mirano hospital, we immediately understood that the situation was very serious. A blow too hard, he died of a broken heart. Just this morning, while my mother’s funeral was taking place, we were informed that my father had also passed away. We were thus orphaned within a day. They both chose to be cremated, so after my dad’s funeral they will be placed in an urn together and placed in the Mirano cemetery.” Carlo Barban’s funeral will be held in Mirano next Tuesday.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

