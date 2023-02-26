She was born in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but fortunately in the Roman clinic where she was born, her parents were asked if they wanted to join the newborn screening for Sma, which was launched in an experimental form. That test, done by taking a drop of blood from the baby’s heel immediately after birth, saved her: Clara was found to be suffering from a severe form of Sma but, thanks to the test, she was able to start therapy just a few days after birth. and that made a huge difference. Because today Clara, at 3 years old, walks, is learning to jump, interacts and does not show any symptoms of her illness.

In the drama, says the mother, Gloria, “ours is a positive story and could also help other families”. Clara, he says, “was born in March 2020 and a pilot newborn screening also for Sma had started in Lazio and Tuscany a few months ago. The doctors informed us and we said yes. After a week, however, they contacted us again, directing us to Gemelli Polyclinic where they confirmed the diagnosis of Sma in a more serious form”. Sma, spinal muscular atrophy, is a rare neuromuscular disease characterized by the progressive death of the nerve cells in the spinal cord that give the muscles the command to move. It affects about 1 in 10,000 newborns and is the most common genetic cause of infant death. But discovering it immediately can literally change the future. As happened for Clara: “My daughter was born on March 17 and on April 3, at 17 days of life, she was already given the first intramedullary infusion of the drug therapy available at the time. Today there are three possible therapies, including a gene therapy.The fact of having discovered the disease immediately and starting treatment immediately changed the scenario completely: at birth Clara had not developed the symptoms of the disease, as can happen instead, and the drug meant that the symptoms did not appear later”.

Children with Sma progressively begin to be unable to move, swallow, breathe and need continuous support. Clara was sitting down at 5 months and today she walks and runs: “She will have to continue the infusions every 4 months for her whole life, but today Clara is fine and has gone through all the motor stages of a healthy child. The hope is obviously that the picture will remain stable”. The evolution of this disease, and what it meant, continues Gloria, “I discovered it by seeing other children who have not had the same luck as Clara because they were born in other Regions where screening for Sma was not offered. With my daughter, who was one of the first, other children with Sma have been identified thanks to screening, and the thought that there are children who live in wheelchairs and with respiratory problems because they lost precious time for diagnosis is really painful.”

Therefore, “in the bad luck, my partner and I feel super-lucky and we feel compelled to inform other families. We are an example of how the health system has worked excellently. Clara could have died but he saved her on fact that I was able to do this test”. Today, Gloria concludes, “let’s say that these tests are a right and must be available in every Region. But it is also essential to provide more information before women become pregnant, because these screenings can change a child’s life and the Research continues to make progress on the treatment front.